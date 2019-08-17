House Democrats announced Friday that the Judiciary Committee will cut short its six-week August recess to begin work on a flurry of gun control bills in response to deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. (Bloomberg)
Surely, then, our deliverance is at hand. Those wise legislators will craft new statutes and the problem will be solved. No longer will crazy people submit to their demons and use firearms to commit mass slaughter. The Democrats in Congress are all over it.
What is needed is, of course, new laws. How could we not have seen that?
Still, a small reservation does nag at one. As long as we are talking Texas and Ohio, why not throw in Pennsylvania? Philadelphia, to be precise, where a man armed with what people with gun phobias, in and outside of the media, like to call an “assault weapon” opened fire on the cops, wounding six. He surrendered and was taken into custody. This is unfortunate because going on past history, after doing a little time, he will be back out on the street, committing crimes again. It’s what he does.
The shooter has a record that covers almost twenty years. If it were a job, with benefits, he would be closing in on retirement and a pension. He could be thinking about moving to Florida and taking up golf. Instead, he shoots up communities, taking precise aim at the police.
As recently as 2016, that shooter was under supervision that was the result of … wait for it, a federal weapons charge. Dating back, according to news reports, to 2010.
So what was he doing on the streets? And why was he armed with an AR-15? And what law, exactly, do the Democrats on the Judiciary plan to pass that, had it been in effect, would have prevented this mass shooting?
There are law about guns and the crimes that people commit with them. However, some people don’t seem to be intimidated by them. Some of these people have records, or give off warning signs. Some don’t.
So, the thinking, goes, since we can’t spot, or deter, the killers before they commit mayhem, then we need to do what we can to deny them access to guns. Especially those “assault weapons.” Of course, there are plenty of shootings where those are not the weapons of choice. Chicago averages a couple of dozen shootings every week. The shooters use handguns, and since they are gang members, they haven’t bothered with such formalities as background checks. Nor will they be deterred by any new laws, since they don’t seem to have been inconvenienced by any that already exist.
This is the crux of the problem with anti-gun legislation. The people who are inclined to obey the law are not the people we have to worry about. Pass laws stringent enough to make the law-abiding hand over their guns, then they will be defenseless against those who aren’t quite so fastidious about compliance with the statutes. These are the people to worry about and against whom you arm yourself.
Well, say the people who want to deny you the procession of a gun, defending you against the lawless is the job of the police.
Oh, say the people who want to own guns, what about Philadelphia? The police couldn’t defend themselves against an attack by a career criminal and violator of anti-gun laws who was, illegally, in possession of … a gun.
It was just luck that none of the wounds inflicted by that gun were fatal.
If the shooter had been locked up where hand-made shivs would have been the only weapons to which he would have had access, then those six policemen wouldn’t have been shot. Not by him, anyway.
Still, it is the gun that people want to “control.” The shooters – whether gang-bangers or bleak dead-enders for whom life is just another sick video game – are almost an after-thought. Presumably, we must accept the fact of their presence amongst us and pass laws to ensure that they don’t have access to guns.
We will, then, have come to the point where the gang-bangers and nihilist snipers have won. Free, law-abiding people will be compelled to surrender the means of self-defense and depend on the state – the police – for protection.
The police in Philadelphia couldn’t defend themselves. Not, at least, until six of them were on the ground. Similarly, the police in Chicago can’t enforce the city’s stern laws on guns or keep the peace.
It may be worth considering the heretical possibility that disarming ourselves might just be a provocation – a sign of weakness – to the sick minds that go in for mass shootings – gang related and otherwise.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.