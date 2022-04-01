When she was recently asked if she agreed with critics who were saying that NATO had never been weaker, Vice–President Kamala Harris answered this way:
“Look. Tender is the night. And this administration, in partnership with our allies, intends to ally with our partners, to — to partner, and to ally, with the administration, with our administration, Joe, in a way — because that’s what’s important about [laughs] our values …”
Vice-President Harris plainly does not have the gift of tongues. When she speaks, it is impossible to know exactly what she is thinking. Or if she is, indeed, thinking at all.
President Biden frequently wanders off into rhetorical thickets as well, appearing to have understood the question and formulated a coherent answer and, then lapsing. Sometimes into incoherence which is embarrassing but tolerable. But there are those other times, as when he talked about an American response should Russia use chemical weapons in Ukraine. The U.S., the President said, would respond, “… in kind.”
Well, the U.S. doesn’t have chemical weapons and is prohibited, by law, from using them.
The President later insisted that had said no such thing.
Occasional blunders like these are to be expected and Biden is certainly not the first President to trip over his own tongue. Among Trump’s many flaws was an inability to speak in sentences that parsed and followed one another in logical order. Not to mention that little thing about … well, you know, the truth.
Some Presidents are good with words. Think, Reagan.
Some are, well, not so good. Think George W. Bush – though he was magnificent when he spoke on the pile of rubble that had once been the World Trade Towers.
If there is a serious problem with President Biden’s way with words, it might be that he almost unfailingly tailors his words to the political moment. He is, today, in a tight spot over rising gasoline prices which may, or may not, be his fault. They probably are but give him a pass. Say that he is right when he argues that the oil companies and Putin are to blame.
That leaves out something he said back when he was campaigning for the Democratic nomination and debating Bernie Sanders and promised that, if elected, there would be:
“… no more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends, number one.”
This is fairly typical of the man. He spent decades in the Senate and many, many days on what we like to call “the campaign trail.” Biden is almost archetypically an American politician on the legislative side of the action. This is where you get to promise free bubble up and rainbow stew and are never obliged to deal with the messy logistics of delivering. So Biden could insouciantly promise to “shut down the virus.” He probably knew that no human could possibly deliver on this promise but … “hey, it’s politics.”
And he won the election, didn’t he? So, it worked.
But, then, he had to deliver and the number of dead from Covid doubled. Which might have happened no matter who was in the White House. But he had made that big promise. So the question became, “Did he know better or was he just mouthing off and unconcerned about the consequences?”
Either way, it doesn’t make him look good.
Since it seems we are likely to be blessed with inarticulate leaders for a while, perhaps they could be persuaded to give fewer press conferences. Maybe even none at all. Send out professionals to spin the media. Deny the preening narcissists the opportunity to trip the President up with a difficult question. Let the media report on how the President is doing by going out and looking.
Ideally, the President should aspire to serve in a time when there is no news. The country would be at peace. The economy would be humming. People would be talking about the showdown between Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA semifinals. Or about the Hollywood actor who slapped a comedian and wouldn’t it be great it they settled it the old way, with pistols at dawn?
It is routine, these days, to worry over the state our politics. The incivility and corruption and plain incompetence. What we may need, more than anything, is less talk and more action. A return to the spirit of Calvin Coolidge who spoke words like he was spending dollars. And he was a frugal Yankee.
There was a famous time when a woman at a dinner event said to him, “Mr. President, I just wagered that I could make you say more than two words.”
Coolidge’s sublimely pithy response was:
“You lose.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
