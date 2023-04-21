The usual sources are reporting that President Biden plans to announce on Tuesday that he will be running for President in the 2024 election. This comes as a shock to precisely nobody. The President is a career politician. He plainly enjoys the work and is blessed with the essentials for success in his chosen profession. Going back to the 1970s, he has never lost an election. Many of his supporters believe he “saved the country” from Donald Trump.

Still, there are no multitudes in the streets, demonstrating and marching in favor of his candidacy. In fact, various polls indicate that a majority of voters do not want the President to run again. According to one recent survey, only 37% of Democrats want Biden to run for reelection. One suspects that many of those in the majority believe he is too old.

If voters were against his running again for policy reasons, then one could forgive Biden’s hubris. He could be saying, “I’ll show ‘em. I’ll win the debates. I’ll run on my record. I’ll convince them that my ideas and my programs are what the country needs right now. And that I’m the guy to get done what needs to be done.”

But it isn’t about the ideas, policies, and programs.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.