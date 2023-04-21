The usual sources are reporting that President Biden plans to announce on Tuesday that he will be running for President in the 2024 election. This comes as a shock to precisely nobody. The President is a career politician. He plainly enjoys the work and is blessed with the essentials for success in his chosen profession. Going back to the 1970s, he has never lost an election. Many of his supporters believe he “saved the country” from Donald Trump.
Still, there are no multitudes in the streets, demonstrating and marching in favor of his candidacy. In fact, various polls indicate that a majority of voters do not want the President to run again. According to one recent survey, only 37% of Democrats want Biden to run for reelection. One suspects that many of those in the majority believe he is too old.
If voters were against his running again for policy reasons, then one could forgive Biden’s hubris. He could be saying, “I’ll show ‘em. I’ll win the debates. I’ll run on my record. I’ll convince them that my ideas and my programs are what the country needs right now. And that I’m the guy to get done what needs to be done.”
But it isn’t about the ideas, policies, and programs.
For one thing, Biden has taken both sides of just about every major policy debate of the last half-century. These days, he is drawing a line in the sand on attaching conditions to an increase in the debt ceiling. Absolutely not up for negotiation, Biden says.
He said precisely the opposite, several times, during his days in the Senate where he was something of a deficit hawk.
But, then, nobody ever said consistency was essential for success in the fluid world of politics.
Americans have learned to live with that.
But they are less likely to be so “understanding” when it comes to the question of age.
President Biden is not the only officeholder who may have held on too long.
Senator Diane Feinstein is almost 90. She hasn’t been in Washington much during this session of Congress. She has been in a hospital in California, recovering from shingles. The Senate is very closely divided and her absence has meant that some of Biden’s judicial appointments have been held up by the Republicans.
Could Senator Feinstein possibly believe that nobody in California can suitably replace her and advance her party’s agenda? One suspects that if he has given any thought to the matter, President Biden wishes that Senator Feinstein had declined not to run at least as recently as 2018.
There are others in Congress who probably should have hung it up a while back. So, one wonders, just what it is that makes them stay around too long.
With baseball pitchers and football quarterbacks, when the arm goes dead it is undeniably time to call it a career. But what is the line of departure for a politician? Is anything short of outright senility okay?
It might be that the obvious test of whether or not someone is too old to be President or Senator or whatever is that … well, people are asking the question. If enough people think Biden is too old for the job, well then … he is. Simple as that.
He can do pushups, ride a bike, and dance the Hootchie Koo but that doesn’t make him younger. He can change his position on the deficit, but he can’t change how old he is.
It is not his fault. One feels the normal, human surge of compassion. Saying your time is done is a hard thing. But it is not like saying you are sorry for … oh, the deficit or the debacle in Afghanistan. One can imagine Biden delivering a short speech in which he thanks the American people for granting him the honor of service in the U.S. Senate and as President. And thanks to those supporters who have urged him to run again.
But there comes a time, he might go on—a time for passing the torch.
He could leave Washington and become a figurehead leader for the right causes. He surely knows how to make campaign commercials, so he could use that skill and raise funds for research into Alzheimer’s, for instance. He does know how to tap rich donors.
If he were to become a sort of figurehead leader for – oh, call it “aging with dignity” – he might be doing a greater service to the nation than if he were to run for re-election, win, and become a lame duck on the day after his second inauguration.
Instead of a stubborn refusal to face a major and undeniable fact of life – aging – he could be the face of compassion and understanding.
The next Jimmy Carter.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
