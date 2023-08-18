As he was leaving the beach where he spends a good deal of his downtime, President Biden was asked if he had anything to say about the fires in Hawaii which had killed hundreds of people and done billions in property damage.

“No comment,” the president responded.

It was, at best, insensitive. And one wonders why the President didn’t rattle off something about “thoughts and prayers,” and how his administration was doing “everything possible …” To a professional politician like Biden, that sort of thing comes as easy as breathing. Across the many years of his career, Biden has never been at a loss for words. None have been especially memorable, but he still has had plenty to say about plenty of things.

The White House rushed to do damage control, and the episode will likely disappear down the memory hole. But it tends to stick in the mind.

