As he was leaving the beach where he spends a good deal of his downtime, President Biden was asked if he had anything to say about the fires in Hawaii which had killed hundreds of people and done billions in property damage.
“No comment,” the president responded.
It was, at best, insensitive. And one wonders why the President didn’t rattle off something about “thoughts and prayers,” and how his administration was doing “everything possible …” To a professional politician like Biden, that sort of thing comes as easy as breathing. Across the many years of his career, Biden has never been at a loss for words. None have been especially memorable, but he still has had plenty to say about plenty of things.
The White House rushed to do damage control, and the episode will likely disappear down the memory hole. But it tends to stick in the mind.
Why?
Well, perhaps because it is a sort of perfect distillation of something that has happened in our politics. And that is the disappearance of spontaneous thought and speech. Everything is scripted these days, and we’ve heard it all before—many, many times.
Biden, like presidents before him, has speech writers and image consultants to provide the words for all occasions, as well as the backdrop for their delivery, assuming there is time to write those words and arrange the props.
Biden may have felt ambushed and figured he wouldn’t get in trouble for what he didn’t say. Which, in most situations, isn’t a bad tactic. A president who was as reticent as Biden is loquacious put it this way:
“I have noticed that nothing I never said ever did me any harm,” Calvin Coolidge said. And then, he shut up.
But, of course, saying “No comment,” isn’t the same as saying nothing.
Politicians, even those as tight-lipped as Coolidge, must say something when the occasion demands it. And as Biden learned, there isn’t always a speech writer standing by with the right phrase. Sometimes, you have to wing it.
Those occasions almost inevitably remind one of how lacking in wit politicians are these days. Not “wit” in the sense of “haw, haw, that’s funny,” but as a blend of intelligence, erudition, humor, and intelligence.
Some have been blessed with it.
There was Churchill, who, when speaking of a political opponent, described him as “A modest man, with much to be modest about.”
Lincoln’s intelligence was seasoned with wit. It seemed, somehow, to shine in the darkest times for the Republic. When advised against giving command of the armies to Ulysses Grant because he was fond of alcohol, Lincoln said, “Tell me what brand of whiskey he drinks, and I’ll send a barrel of it to all my generals.”
John F. Kennedy comes to mind. When there was talk that his father was “buying the election,” he said, in remarks to the Gridiron Club, “I just received the following wire from my generous Daddy; ‘Dear Jack, Don’t buy a single vote more than is necessary. I’ll be damned if I’m going to pay for a landslide.’”
And Ronald Regan who, when his wife arrived at his side after he’d been shot and asked, “What happened?” replied, “Honey, I forgot to duck.”
He stole the line from Jack Dempsey but still …
Our politics, in general, lack wit. The television commercials, the speeches, the press conferences, the oh-so-serious panel discussions … a vast, humorless wasteland. And these days, it promises to get worse with another election pitting Biden against Trump, who mistakes sarcasm for wit. One wishes that it were already over.
But it will worsen before that happens as we enter a season of endless legal battles and trials. Trump is due in court in … is it four different trials? Hard to keep score and, ultimately, even to care. The law is where wit and eloquence go to die.
There will be endless television shows featuring countless lawyers giving their expert analysis in language even more turgid than that used by the programs’ hosts.
Inevitably, one tunes out.
If there is anything at all left to learn about Trump or Biden and where they stand on the “issues,” it can’t be worth the pain. In a way, Biden may have been doing us all a favor with that “no comment,” answer to a softball question. Whatever words some speechwriter might have prepared for the occasion would have sounded wooden and insincere and … well, lacking in wit. His answer, widely condemned as “inappropriate” and “insensitive,” might have been the most honest response possible.
Hundreds of people burned alive, thousands of homes incinerated … what do you say? What can you say?
And is it reasonable to expect Joe Biden to say it for us?
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
