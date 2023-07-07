The Biden administration has made clear its feelings about the Supreme Court ruling on forgiveness of student debt. And it isn’t being graceful in defeat. If the Court doesn’t buy into our plan, the President and his team seem to be saying… then we’ll just come up with another.

You can imagine someone at the White House saying, “Let’s see if we can outlast ‘em. Sooner or later, a couple of those right-wingers are gonna retire … or die. Then we’ll get five who see it our way.”

Like so much else in contemporary political life, there is little hope for a clean and conclusive ending soon. Leaving one to wonder, “How did we ever get into this mess? How do you run up a trillion or more in debt that cannot be paid off by the people who actually borrowed the money without anyone thinking there might be a problem somewhere down the line?”

And, then, one also wonders why anyone whose fingerprints are on this train wreck can now presume to speak with any authority on how we might repair the damage. Joe Biden was in the Senate when the laws that made it ridiculously easy to borrow and then virtually impossible to get out from under the kind of crushing debt this incentivized. He now favors forgiveness of much of the debt.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.