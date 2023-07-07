The Biden administration has made clear its feelings about the Supreme Court ruling on forgiveness of student debt. And it isn’t being graceful in defeat. If the Court doesn’t buy into our plan, the President and his team seem to be saying… then we’ll just come up with another.
You can imagine someone at the White House saying, “Let’s see if we can outlast ‘em. Sooner or later, a couple of those right-wingers are gonna retire … or die. Then we’ll get five who see it our way.”
Like so much else in contemporary political life, there is little hope for a clean and conclusive ending soon. Leaving one to wonder, “How did we ever get into this mess? How do you run up a trillion or more in debt that cannot be paid off by the people who actually borrowed the money without anyone thinking there might be a problem somewhere down the line?”
And, then, one also wonders why anyone whose fingerprints are on this train wreck can now presume to speak with any authority on how we might repair the damage. Joe Biden was in the Senate when the laws that made it ridiculously easy to borrow and then virtually impossible to get out from under the kind of crushing debt this incentivized. He now favors forgiveness of much of the debt.
It is, you see, on all of us.
Say you didn’t borrow. Or maybe you did, but you dug deep and paid the money back. Either way, you and your dependents will be paying what others owe.
It’s only fair. Or compassionate. Or something.
One might hope – forlornly, it has to be admitted – that maybe, just maybe, Washington and the political class will learn something from this debacle. But, then, if wishes were wings, well …
Among the lessons we could learn – but won’t and never do – is that Washington doesn’t respect prudence and thrift and limits and such boring old concepts as that. Washington does things big. Washington has vision.
The kids are having a hard time paying for college?
Well, no problem, give them the money. We’ll get it back later when they are making the kind of dough that comes with a college degree.
Which is to say, “… we’ll cancel the debt. Billions of dollars worth. And that will buy us millions of votes. What do you think of that plan?”
“Brilliant. I knew I made you Special Advisor to the President for a reason.”
However, it eventually sugars out, the college loan debacle will leave damage in its wake. The borrowers will be hurt if they, in fact, are made to pay up. The rest of us will take the hit if they are not. In that case, the damage will be spread out and not so emphatic as bankruptcy or foreclosure. But it will be real. Especially in the form of increased class resentment. Which is already harsh. The guy crawling under some doctor’s sports car to fix the brakes isn’t going to feel somehow privileged to be paying off that surgeon’s college bills.
Class resentments and antagonisms are already a harsh fact of life. And the student loan debacle will only increase their virulence.
And then, there are the institutions that soaked up the freely flowing billions.
They built and hired and compensated lavishly and failed to deliver on the implicit promise that those steep tuition payment were not ordinary bills. They were investments. The students who took out those loans were buying a future of …
Well, as it turns out, of deferred marriages and pregnancies. Of career dreams that turned out to be fantasies. (There is only so much demand, after all, for English majors.) And, in some extreme cases, that future will be a lifetime of debt.
If the Biden administration does come up with a new scheme for relieving the borrowers of some of this debt load, what are the chances it will ever be put into effect? And, for that matter, if anyone at the White House actually cares. As always, it is the “optics” that are important.
It was good politics to make it easy – and notionally painless – to borrow for college. The Biden White House plainly believes it is also good politics to let the borrowers skate. The Supreme Court believes that this is not exactly … well, legal.
And here we are.
If anything good were to come out of this latest Washington crisis, it would be a sense of sobriety when it comes to the budget. But as John McCain (who would know) once said, “Washington makes drunken sailors look responsible. At least when they run out of money, they stop spending.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
