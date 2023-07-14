Summertime and the kids are out of school. Most of them, anyway.
But why?
The best answer seems to be, “Because, you know, that’s the way we’ve always done things. School starts in the Fall and goes until late Spring.”
It probably made sense at one time when we were primarily a rural nation, and farming was a labor-intensive undertaking. Kids helped out on the farm during the summer. In some jurisdictions, the school calendar was set precisely to planting times. Or harvesting. You had to get those seeds in the ground and those crops harvested.
Now? Not so much.
The kids now look forward to summer vacation the way many of them must have once anticipated the end of summer when they would be back in school, out of the hot sun and done with all that heavy lifting.
But scheduling isn’t the only thing that schools do out of habit.
Kids are placed in classes according to their age. A few are fast-tracked and some are held back. But for the most part, kids advance along with their age cohorts. Starting with first grade and ending with senior year of high school.
This, too, worked for a while. The kids learned basic skills. Some went on to college. Most did not.
And for a long while, this seemed like a satisfactory arrangement.
No longer. Schools are among the nation’s most conspicuous failing institutions. The news is full of stories with depressing statics as, for instance:
Thirteen-year-olds see largest-ever drop in math scores; reading levels sink to 1975 average
And this.
One of the most bearish statistics for the future of the United States is this: Two-thirds of fourth graders in the United States are not proficient in reading.
No need, here, to quote more statistics. Everyone knows that public education is failing in much of the country, and one wonders why, if educators can’t teach reading, why should we expect them to instruct children in the mysteries of human sexuality While, of course, keeping it a secret from their parents. And getting that annual step-raise.
One wonders why they believe they deserve one. But, then, they have a union, so “deserve” has nothing to do with it.
One suspects that public education will not be saved without radical reforms. Among them:
* Keeping the schools open all year. If the calendar is divided into quarters, then the kids would be in class for three of them, of their choosing. And they would use the fourth quarter to learn life skills. They could apprentice at various jobs. And expect to be graded on performance. They could pursue intense instruction in, for instance, languages. They would be more likely to master, say, French if they learned it through the total immersion technique than by giving it an hour a day.
* Exceptional students would be fast-tracked.
* There would be no automatic advancement of kids who aren’t meeting performance standards.
* Great teachers – and everyone knows who they are – would be rewarded with raises and paid sabbaticals.
* Bad teachers would be given the opportunity to look for another line of work.
* Disruptive students would be expelled. They are cheating their classmates out of an opportunity to learn and get ahead.
* Students who desire to learn job skills would be introduced to business people in the community and encouraged to work for them in an apprentice capacity.
Other, creative steps could be taken with the goal of educating, rather than warehousing kids whose parents send them off every day thinking they will learn how to read and do their sums rather than being introduced into the mysteries of transgenderism.
People – to include President Biden – have taken to saying “They are all our children.”
To which, one thinks, then why aren’t they learning what they need to know to make a life in this increasingly difficult world? Whose fault is that? The failures of the educational establishment have ruined the lives of a lot of innocent kids.
We have had a federal Department of Education since Jimmy Carter was President. Its annual budget is just under $200 billion. What, one wonders, has it been spending the money on?
With all the resources that are plowed into education, it is borderline criminal that one in five American adults struggles with basic literacy. Cannot, in short, read.
Abraham Lincoln regarded reading as something of a sacred gift.
“A capacity and taste for reading gives access to whatever has already been discovered by others.”
If you have gotten this far with this little essay, then you can – obviously – read. Try to imagine what your life would be like if you lacked that basic skill. If books were alien territory for you.
Who would you blame?
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
