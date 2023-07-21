Public education, one thinks, should be about teaching the fundamentals. The basic things. Or, in the phrasing of the old ditty: “Reading, writing, and ‘rithmetic.”

Things have, of course, changed since that formulation first came into social currency. There is a lot of science, for instance, that kids need to learn. Some history. Maybe some of the technical skills that are essential in today’s world.

Still, a kid needs to be able to read before he can move on to the other things. If you can’t read, you are handicapped almost as surely as if you couldn’t walk. Without literacy, you are not a complete, adult human being.

So why are so many kids coming out of the public school system without the ability to read a newspaper? As many as two-thirds of the fourth graders in the public education system are deficient in their reading skills.

