Public education, one thinks, should be about teaching the fundamentals. The basic things. Or, in the phrasing of the old ditty: “Reading, writing, and ‘rithmetic.”
Things have, of course, changed since that formulation first came into social currency. There is a lot of science, for instance, that kids need to learn. Some history. Maybe some of the technical skills that are essential in today’s world.
Still, a kid needs to be able to read before he can move on to the other things. If you can’t read, you are handicapped almost as surely as if you couldn’t walk. Without literacy, you are not a complete, adult human being.
So why are so many kids coming out of the public school system without the ability to read a newspaper? As many as two-thirds of the fourth graders in the public education system are deficient in their reading skills.
It will be hard, if not impossible, for most of them to catch up. They will leave school with a handicap.
Why is this so?
The impulsive answer would be to blame the schools and the teachers. And there has to be something to this. They are paid, after all, to teach reading skills to those kids. And going by the empirical evidence, they have been doing a bad job. The kids can’t read, and it isn’t their fault.
But teachers don’t work in isolation. They can only do so much with what they have to work with. First, the kids must want to learn. In the language of economics, there must be “incentives.”
Which brings us to … parents.
Kids today spend a lot more time on Instagram than they do reading … well, anything. Especially books. Which are hard. It takes time to read a book. And there are a lot of books that don’t even have pictures.
But what about the parents? Do they read books to their kids? And, for that matter, do they read books themselves? Or do they prefer to zone out to the last mini-series about a family of ruthless zillionaires? Or maybe settle in with Fox News, MSNBC, ESPN, or any of the usual suspects.
If you were to talk to a social worker in Chicago whose job (part of it anyway) is to visit the homes of welfare families, you would hear about apartments where the television is on all day, and there is not a book anywhere in sight.
When a kid from a home like that arrives for the first day of school, he is already behind. And demoralized. For that kid, learning to read is not an adventure. It is an ordeal.
Strong parental support would certainly help him cope. His parents could sit with him and help him along as he sounds out words and makes them flow into sentences. It might not be “fun,” but it would certainly be a kind of bonding. Might even be a morale booster for the parents who could tell themselves that they are giving that kid the gift of a lifetime.
On the other hand, they could just turn on the television and settle down to the next episode of … whatever.
If you were to talk with teachers who work in one of those districts with overlapping demographics, they would tell you about who shows up on those “open house” evenings where parents come in a look at the classrooms where their kids spend so many of their waking hours. They would tell you that the parents of their students who are doing well will be there, asking questions. The parents of the kids who aren’t doing well? They are no-shows.
The teachers – and their unions – have a lot to answer for when it comes to the doleful state of education in this country. But it should be remembered that there are teachers who genuinely do care and who put in the work and whose students will still remember them, years later, with feelings of real gratitude.
There are not enough of them. Though their union wants us to believe that its entire membership is made up of people like that. Of professionals, who do it for the love.
But, by the way, give us a raise, or we are into the streets, and you can say home with the kids instead of going to work.
The failure of schools to teach reading is something the unions must acknowledge. And for which they must accept some heavy responsibility. When the leader of the largest teachers union recently addressed her troops, she shouted about ‘Our Righteous Fight for Freedom!’:
Freedom from what?
Her union brought Chicago to its knees.
How about the teachers, instead of striking for more money, promise to do their jobs … if the parents will do theirs.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.