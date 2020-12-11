Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The election doesn’t seem to have settled much. In the minds of many, it doesn’t even seem to have answered the most basic question of all which is … who won? The safe bet would seem to be Joe Biden but sure things are not what they used to be. Donald Trump wasn’t supposed to win the last time around.
When he did, there was much distress among those who had opposed him. And in some, the distress was so acute that they simply would not accept the outcome as legitimate, legal, and final. Many of these people began calling themselves “the resistance.” The distinction between the “resistance,” and the “opposition,” is not semantic or cosmetic.
The resisters included people inside the government who fabricated a “dossier” as evidence that Trump and his campaign had conspired with the Russians to steal the election. This, of course, validated the extreme measures necessary to invalidate the election. Trump was not a legitimate president so it was okay to do whatever it took. To include making a flamboyant and corrupt lawyer into a media star and a presidential candidate. He was a regular on CNN right up until the time he went to jail.
The fanaticism of Trump’s opponents was repaid by fanaticism among his supporters. And he, of course, never missed an opportunity to gin up the passions. Which was exactly what the country did not need from its President and nominal “leader.” Impossible to imagine Trump ever speaking sincerely to what Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature.” Start talking like that around him and he’ll get that look and tell you, loudly, that “you’re fired.”
