The great and unending political dialogue has added a new theme to the menu. And that would be … beer.
Seriously.
Our op-ed, talk-show meme of the week is the stuff made from fermented grain and consumed, sometimes even unto excess.
But not just any old beer. We are talking specifically about a particular brand of beer. A “light” beer, in fact. Which, in the minds of many committed beer drinkers, has the same relationship to real beer that two-hand touch has to the game that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play. (If, indeed, “play” is the right word.)
To purists, a real beer is an IPA or a lager, or a pilsner. Something, in any case, that you can sink your teeth into. Real beer has substance. Or, perhaps, “body,” might be the better word.
Light beer, on the other hand, is weak and watery and it goes down with the drinker barely realizing it. Not quite pretend beer, perhaps, but still …
Now there is no shame in drinking light beer. No shame, even, in liking the stuff. Until a couple of weeks ago, nobody gave light beer much thought one way or another. Then, Anheuser-Busch, the American mega-brewer, launched a new marketing campaign for its Bud Light, and the heavens trembled.
Seems that Alissa Heinerscheid, the person in charge of marketing for Bud Light, decided that the beer was not hip enough. Not woke. Not cutting edge. In her estimation, Bud Light’s image was a bit too “fratty.”
Among her other schemes for turning this around was employing a “transgender influencer” to promote the beer. A video inevitably followed and the usual engines of social media were soon firing on all cylinders. Bud Light sales declined precipitously, and Ms. Heinerscheid took a “leave of absence.”
As did her supervisor.
At last report, though, Anheuser-Busch is still in business, and the Clydesdales remain safe in their stables and will report for Super Bowl duty as always. So, in some sense, the stars are still in their heavens.
One does wonder, though, at how fragile the culture seems these days. And to ask just how we got to a place where everything – to include beer drinking – got to be so culturally radioactive.
How long before you find yourself reluctant to express any opinion, any preference? Even for a particular brand of beer.
If you walk into a bar and order a Bud Light, might this be offensive to other patrons? Could “Believe I’ll have a Bud Light actually be “fighting words?”
When the arresting officer asks, “Okay, what started it?” will the answer be, “This guy comes in our bar, officer, where we are minding our own business, having a good time, and he orders a Bud Light.”
“Oh,” says the cop, “then that explains it. Those are fighting words for sure.”
“Yeah. I mean, whattayou gonna do?”
Might be safer, all the way around, to say give me a “Coors Light.” Though one does seem to recall that there was recently some kind of controversy around an LGBT themed campaign for that brand, too.
So, maybe you go with something from one of the many excellent craft breweries. They aren’t likely to have the kind of budget that it takes to hire a marketing director with Harvard and Wharton on her resumé.
Buy local, then, and shut out the big think, culture war stuff while you enjoy a nice, hoppy IPA. Hold the politics.
Which have, anyway, become exceedingly boring and nasty at the same time. We are looking at a long, miserable presidential campaign between two old men neither of whom, by the way, one would enjoy visiting with over a cold beer, light or heavy, of any particular brand.
The spirit of beer (and, yes, there is one) is conviviality at one extreme and full-on hell raising at the other. (Which is probably what Ms. Heinerscheid had in mind when she used that repellant word “fratty.”) Beer drinkers are almost categorically “social drinkers.” Beer drinking is not a solitary endeavor the way whiskey drinking can be.
Even if you have never done it, you can almost certainly imagine yourself ordering a pint at a pub and joining with a few of the lads for some darts and possibly even breaking into song, a few verses of which might even be called “bawdy.”
Beer is ancient. And social. Humans were, perhaps, fermenting grain as long as 5,000 years ago. Something with that kind of staying power can probably outlast the current and dreary American obsession with woke politics.
If you like Bud Light, then enjoy. If you prefer something with more red corpuscles, by all means, get after that IPA or pilsner.
Just leave the politics out of it.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
