The Internal Revenue Service is looking for a few good sleuths. Well, make that almost 90,000 “civil servants” who will be paid, presumably, to “audit” the affairs of their fellow citizens in a search for hidden assets, undeclared income, and other sorts of contraband that rightfully belongs to the government.
If that seems, to you, a sort of ominous development, well not to worry. We have it from the chief of the IRS, himself, that this is “… absolutely not about increasing audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans … investment of these enforcement resources is designed around Treasury’s directive that audit rates will not rise relative to recent years for households making under $400,000.”
There may be taxpayers out there who believe that. and they would be advised to think carefully before attempting to deduct the dog’s vet bills as a medical expense.
The money will almost certainly not be spent in pursuit of Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg. They have better lawyers than the IRS and probably more of them.
And the IRS won’t be studying finances of people at the other end of the spectrum, either. Not enough money there.
So middle class taxpayers, especially those who are self-employed, or own and operate a small business, will be invited to undress for the IRS whose agents will be expected, by their bosses, to come up with the goods. One wonders if agents will be “incentivized,” to find cheats. Paid bonuses, perhaps, for uncovering fraudulent travel expenses and the like.
Some cheats will be fairly caught and the government will get its hands on money that might have otherwise escaped its clutches. But how much money and at what cost?
Congress doesn’t approve spending based on revenue. Considers that, evidently, a silly concept. It votes to spend as much as it feels like spending. The difference between what comes in and what goes out is called “the deficit,” and the IRS will not make up the difference no matter how many new agents – or how fearsome the methods – it employs.
The tax system is a mess and hiring a host of new gumshoes won’t clean it up or make it fairer and more rational. If anything, it will become more corrupt and inefficient and stimulate increased hostility toward the IRS in particular and the government in general.
But as long as Washington is dealing with matters of staffing and filling out the ranks of short handed agencies, what are its plans for the Army, whose vice chief of staff, Gen. Joseph recently testified that it is running almost 20,000 soldiers short of what it needs? Things are so desperate that the Army briefly dropped its requirement that recruits have a high school degree.
Then, there is the border patrol which is also short handed.
So, then, the IRS will be getting almost 90,000 additional hands to go after American citizens who may have cheated on their taxes (one does wonder if Hunter Biden is among their targets) while illegal immigration will continue and in record numbers. And the military will be required to get along with fewer people than it needs to do … well, whatever might need to be done.
Now it is easy to criticize and mock the government. The hard thing is to come up with solutions to the problems that government not only cannot fix but seems, sometimes, determined to make worse.
So how about this. First, instead of jacking up “enforcement” of a tax code that is Byzantine in its complexity, why not scrap the whole thing and go with a different model? Instead of taxing incomes, why not take the money from the spending side. Much easier to administer and enforce. But, if we are going to stick with the current model, then why not eliminate all deductions except, perhaps, those for medical expenses. The mortgage interest deduction is considered sacred, which is measure of its economic inefficiency. The real estate lobby would howl but, then, that could be considered proof that this is a good idea.
As for the military, the last thing we need would be a return to the draft, something that has been suggested in whispered tones. Why not take the money that we would have been spending on IRS sleuths and apply it to recruiting and re-enlistment bonuses. There is, surely, a more pressing need for combat ready troops, planes, and ships than there is for gimlet-eyed IRS enforcers.
And, then, how about some sort of incentive for people in Congress to write a balanced budget. Make them pay for their profligate spending of our money. Hold up their paychecks until they do the basic thing of producing reasonable budgets.
And, of course, audit their tax returns. Every one of them.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
