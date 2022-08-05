The Internal Revenue Service is looking for a few good sleuths. Well, make that almost 90,000 “civil servants” who will be paid, presumably, to “audit” the affairs of their fellow citizens in a search for hidden assets, undeclared income, and other sorts of contraband that rightfully belongs to the government.

If that seems, to you, a sort of ominous development, well not to worry. We have it from the chief of the IRS, himself, that this is “… absolutely not about increasing audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans … investment of these enforcement resources is designed around Treasury’s directive that audit rates will not rise relative to recent years for households making under $400,000.”

There may be taxpayers out there who believe that. and they would be advised to think carefully before attempting to deduct the dog’s vet bills as a medical expense.

The money will almost certainly not be spent in pursuit of Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg. They have better lawyers than the IRS and probably more of them.

