We’ve all heard the line about how the Roman emperors kept the mob pacified with “bread and circuses.” It was a shrewd strategy and it worked … until it didn’t. But there really wasn’t much choice since the empire was too corrupt and too far gone to be fixed. It was just a matter of time before the barbarians arrived at the gates. In the meantime, bring on the gladiators.
All that is simplified history, bordering on cliché, and not to be taken seriously by serious people. Still, history is more than just “one damned thing after another.” It does provide lessons and examples. And when one looks at the U.S. today, through the lens of what we call “the media,” he wonders just how closely we are following the old, epic road of decay on the way to disaster.
We are now certain, it seems, to go through the spectacle of an impeachment of the President. In the House of Representatives, there are, almost certainly, enough votes to impeach and recommend, to the Senate, conviction and removal from office of President Trump. As things stand, it doesn’t appear likely that the two-thirds needed to convict will be coming.
This could change, of course. Uncertainty is the rule.
But what is for sure is that the entire thing will be a spectacle combining the vulgar and the serious, statesmanship and showmanship, politics and principle. Not quite as thrilling as feeding some Christians to the lions, but a sort of post-modern equivalent. Entertainment in the tradition of the O.J. Simpson affair and politics like the Clinton vs Trump campaign. For now, there doesn’t seem to be a sex angle, but it is still early.
Meanwhile, we are in the preliminaries of a presidential campaign and candidates are doing their best to buy votes with notional money. The Democrats are competing to see who can make the most extravagant promises to spend the most lavishly. We will have Medicare for all. Forgiveness of student debt. An increase in Social Security benefits. More money for teachers. More, more, more …
And to hear, for instance, Elizabeth Warren tell it, none of this will cost any middle class voter a single dime in the form of increased taxes. The “rich” will pay for it all.
It is nonsense, of course, and the worst would be if she actually believed any of it. But what else is a poor presidential candidate to do? You can’t tell the voters that you plan to actually raise their taxes or cut their “entitlements.” If you do that, they won’t vote for you.
So, you peddle the same old, same old and figure you will come up with something once you are safely in the White House. And, anyway, Congress probably won’t go along with any of it. What will actually happen is that the country will just continue to muddle along until the next election or impeachment.
What is most infuriating about this state of affairs is the utter shamelessness of the players. We have a student loan debt problem, and a college affordability problem, because Congress came up with programs that made is easy, almost effortless, for students to borrow and for the colleges and universities to gold-plate facilities, beef up and overpay staff, and change an arm and a leg for courses of study that left graduates with little in the way of marketable skills and lots of debt.
And now Congress is going to fix it?
Sort of like O.J. promising to get out there and find the real killer.
The trillion and a half dollars in outstanding student debt is real and somebody will pay it. Forgiveness of the debt simply means that those of us who did not borrow the money will be stiffed, one way or another, by those who did. It would be nice if the guy who rang up six figures of debt to pay for dental school and then didn’t pay it back would give you a discount when you go in for your next cleaning. It would be a way of saying “thank you” for making his practice successful enough that he can drive a BMW.
Don’t count on it.
In the end, there is no “fix,” to this problem and to many others. There are only consequences. “Medicare for All” will cost more than anyone proposing it is willing to admit and when the crisis of insufficient money and unsatisfactory performance arrives … well, there will be new Elizabeth Warrens ready with new plans.
Meanwhile, Washington will entertain us with closed-door hearings, anonymous “whistleblower” witnesses, and endless analysis of the obvious by cable channel “journalists.”
Lots of circus, then. Not much “bread” which, in the old hipster vernacular meant … money.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
