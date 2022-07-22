Back when he was a candidate for the office he now holds, and which he had coveted for decades, President Biden made this promise:
I’m not going to shut down the country.
I’m not going to shut down the economy.
I’m going to shut down the virus.
Well, one thinks, two out of three ain’t bad.
The country is more open than it was a few months ago. And the economy? Well, still limping along, though there are gathering signs of a recession on the horizon. But on the third of those promises, the President is a flat failure. Not only has he not “shut down the virus,” he has come down with it himself.
If they had been making book in Las Vegas on whether the president had a chance of delivering on that promise, it would have probably been something like thirty to one against. After all, the longer the virus hangs around, the more likely it becomes that, sooner or later, everyone will get it. You can get vaccinated, like the President, and still come down with covid. You can wear a mask, keep your distance from others and, in short, do all the things that experts like Dr. Fauci say you should do, and still get sick. The world of disease is an unforgiving place and a virus doesn’t bow down before mere politicians and experts.
One isn’t surprised that President Biden fell ill. Of course he did. Just as Dr. Fauci did.
So, did Biden believe what he said about shutting down the virus?
One suspects that it made no difference to him.
He was just saying something that he felt would help him get elected. What he thought people would want to hear. Something that would make for a good “sound bite.”
That is what people in his line of work do. And the people being talked to – the voters – tend to shrug it off. If asked how one knows when a politician is lying, most voters would answer, “Check and see if their lips are moving.” We expect big – not to say extravagant – promises from politicians. We know they probably can’t deliver. And, most likely, so do they.
Still … some matters are more serious than others. A few even call for scrupulous regard for the truth. Biden wasn’t promising billions in new highway construction or tax cuts for the middle class. He was talking about an epidemic that had already killed hundreds of thousands of people, made many, many more seriously ill, and disrupted the economy like nothing short of war.
Reasons enough, one thinks, to be prudent about what you promise.
It is easy, these days, to shrug off the lies, big and small. Donald Trump recalls the old country boy who would “rather climb a tree and lie than stay on the ground and tell the truth.”
Many people probably heard then-candidate Biden promise to “shut down the virus” without believing, disbelieving, or caring much one way or the other.
Just a politician, they thought, doing what politicians do.
So we become a nation of cynics, those of us who are members of the general public. Or Machievellans if we are political insiders or even take politics very seriously. The test of Biden’s line about how he would “shut down the virus,” isn’t whether it was true or not but …did it “work.”
Well, he won the election and now sits in the White House. He may be sick, but he is President. One doubts that he regrets making the promise or thinks he has anything to apologize for. He said what needed to be said. Just as he needed to say inflation was “transitory.”
The temptation to say what “works” – what the voters want to hear – is a hard one for the politician to resist. You say what you need to say and you move on.
One suspects that the world has not seen the end of epidemic diseases and that some future President will need to persuade the public to take necessary measures. As, for example, getting vaccinated.
The vaccine in question may be new. May have been developed and tested on the fly in response to the emergency. Skeptics, looking to be reassured on the matter of whether or not the vaccine is a) effective and b) safe will not be predisposed to believe the President when he looks into the camera and makes his pitch.
President Biden probably knew he couldn’t deliver on his “shut down the virus” promise. If, that is, he thought about it at all. He almost certainly does not regret having made the promise, if he remembers making it.
But he has added a little more poison to the toxic brew that is American politics.
Still … it worked.
Didn’t it?
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
