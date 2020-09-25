Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
We have not heard much from Joe Biden lately. It seems that on most days, his team announces that there is a “lid” on the campaign and does this around mid-morning. Hard to know what to make of this.
Some of the people who make a living covering politics and campaigns have written that Biden is hunkered down to prepare for his upcoming debate with President Trump. And, then, there are those who see Biden’s reclusiveness as proof that he is not physically or cognitively up to the stresses and rigors of campaigning. That these seclusions are meant to protect him from his own tendency to aphasic statements.
It is consistent with the present political climate that these suggestions are made snidely, gleefully, and without much in the way of proof.
And, it should be said, if lucidity is the test of a candidate’s statements, then President Trump doesn’t do so well. Unless, that is, you are grading on the curve.
