President Biden must think of the sixties and seventies as the good old days. He was young then and his ambitions were political. He plainly wants to go back to a time when the government spent wildly to create what its great prophet and enabler called “The Great Society.”
It turned out to be not so great or even very much of a society. Those were days when the cities burned. And it took years to get over those times. Still, we appeared to have put them behind us when, in a State of the Union speech, President Bill Clinton proclaimed that “the era of big government is over.” He even delivered a couple of budgets that were in balance or actually ran surpluses.
Well, nobody drove a stake through the corpse and big government has risen. President Biden has plans. Exceedingly ambitious plans. Plans costing trillions and trillions.
While there is talk of raising taxes – on “the rich” of course – there isn’t a chance that whatever new revenues are realized, that it will be enough. Those taxes are more punitive than fiscal in nature. The push for higher taxes is motivated more by resentment than by notions of sound stewardship.
Consider Elizabeth Warren who positively seethes at the vast amounts of money some people and corporations are knocking down. It is an affront and she vows to lead a “fight” to do something about it. Just now she is especially incensed about the amount of money that Amazon is making as against what it is paying in taxes.
Senator Warren indignantly tweeted that :
Giant corporations like Amazon report huge profits to their shareholders – but they exploit loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes. That’s just not right – and it’s why I’ll be introducing a bill to make the most profitable companies pay a fair share.
A “fair share” being, of course, what enough people in Warren’s line of work can be persuaded is is. The persuasion takes the form of campaign contributions.
It would be hard to find anyone who feels sorry for Amazon. But it is the second most trusted institution – trailing only the military – in America. Even those of us who aren’t fans are impressed with Amazon’s efficiency. As opposed to, say, Congress. Which, by the way, is among the least respected of American institutions.
So it was nice to see Amazon didn’t just roll over and put its paws in the air when Senator Warren proposed her raid. The retail behemoth responded this way:
You make the tax laws @SenWarren; we just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone.
The effrontery did not sit well with the Senator. She responded:
I didn’t write the loopholes you exploit, @amazon – your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did. But you bet I’ll fight to make you pay your fair share. And fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets.
Which sort of begs two questions of our fearless fighter. First, is she is saying that the Senate got rolled by lawyers and lobbyists? If so, then don’t we need some new Senators? But, of course, they are all bought and paid for to one degree or another. Warren went to bat for a repeal of what was called “the medical device tax.” Many of the companies that profited from the repeal are located in Massachusetts and, no doubt, have their own lawyers and lobbyists. Warren probably knows most of them by name.
What gets your attention in Warren’s reply to Amazon is her indignation that Amazon is powerful enough “to heckle senators with snotty tweets.”
Why the sheer impertinence of it.
There are still some of us who believe that heckling senators with snotty tweets falls under the heading of “righteous work.”
Politicians like Warren – especially like Warren – make a living by offering themselves to the country as being made of superior stuff. They are wiser and braver. They will “lead” and they will “fight.”
And what, exactly, will they be fighting for? Or against?
Well, they won’t be fighting for sober spending and taxation. The link between those two things has been corroded almost into non-existence. We will spend as much as we like and tax as much as we dare and if the numbers don’t exactly match up … well, who knows?
Or cares.
President Biden may get his Great Society Redux. And Senator Warren may cut Amazon off at the knees. But sooner or later … the Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
