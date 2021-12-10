The Covid pandemic is approaching two years of duration and the numbers – both new cases and deaths – are troubling. The hope – and even the expectation – was that by now, the virus would either not be with us at all or, at worst, have lost its lethality and become just another flu. One of the things you deal with in this life.
The persistence of the disease has poisoned life in America and much of the rest of the world. It has somehow made the routinely bad aspects of life a little worse. Even, in fact, a lot worse. You read about people being assaulted for not wearing a mask and about heavy-handed government actions that may, or may not, make people feel safer but almost surely make them angrier or, at best, wearier. We would all like for it to end so that we can get back to what once passed for ordinary life.
Which, it should be said, wasn’t all that cheerful in the first place.
And this, one thinks, might be something to ponder. With a fair amount of trepidation.
Say the pandemic were to ease off and vanish, then what?
Well, we might be talking about just what the United States should do regarding the Russian moves on Ukraine. The decline of NATO and the erosion of its members’ commitment to “containment” seems to have given Russian President Vladimir Putin ideas. And after Afghanistan, this is understandable. You have to wonder how much enthusiasm there would be, among Americans, for another war, this one against a nuclear power. Many Americans would be thinking, “What’s in it for us? Don’t we have enough to deal with – to include the pandemic – here at home?”
Putin, of course, knows this. And American ambivalence certainly figures in his calculations.
And, then, there is China.
As Russia is to Ukraine, so China is to Taiwan. In fact, the Chinese claim is – if anything – stronger. And if the U.S. were to resist – with carriers and missiles and even troops – a Chinese invasion, one of the first casualties would be the economic interdependency of the two nations. A lot of Apple products and Patagonia garments come out of China with slave labor doing the manufacturing. And, then, there are all those chips that are made in Taiwan.
A war with China would inconvenience the U.S. far more than its struggles in Afghanistan ever did. And the question in the minds of many Americans would be, “For what?”
The anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor came and went a week ago. That was one of those events where the phrase “world changing” truly does apply. The United States was, before that attack, a nation secure behind friends north and south and oceans east and west.
After Pearl Harbor, the U.S. went off to war and, in that fight, became not merely part of the world, but the defender of those free portions of it. What followed was a long, long stretch of vigilance and guard duty interrupted by actual combat in places like Korea, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.
If the mission was to contain Russia, then the U.S. accomplished it.
If it was to bring on what was called, in foreign policy circles, a “new world order,” then the jury is still out. The U.S. is tired and increasingly at war with itself. The pandemic has made that clear.
Europe, in the form of NATO, is not capable of taking on Russia in defense of Ukraine. Some Pacific nations might join the U.S. in defense of Taiwan. Japan, Australia, the Philippines. Maybe.
But the United States would be leading any such coalition. And there is probably less enthusiasm, now, for a “land war in Asia,” than there has been at any time since Bernard Montgomery, Dwight Eisenhower and, most famously, Douglas MacArthur advised against it.
The immediate prospects for Taiwan, then, are not rosy.
And, then, there is the mid-East. The U.S. fought two wars there but failed to pacify the region. Iran appears to have resumed its effort to build a nuclear bomb.
There is, also, our own border war. Undocumented people continue to cross over into the United States along with vast quantities of lethally addictive drugs. So deaths by overdose have increased sharply during the pandemic.
The United States has both prospered and declined in the years since Pearl Harbor. The decline was, in some ways, concealed by the prosperity … until the pandemic. Now murder rates are on the increase. As are suicides. Inflation has reached alarming levels. The political mood is unremittingly foul.
In the last, bad years of America’s war in Vietnam, George McGovern, who was running for President, said it was time to “Come home America.”
Maybe this is the time.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
