When the pandemic has passed, there will be reflections and studies on what “we” might have done and how “we” could have done more effectively the things we did. One suspects that there will be a lot of the usual backdating and backstabbing and not much serious reflection. Our “elites” don’t seem to be very good at learning from their mistakes. Or, for that matter, even acknowledging them. A case in point would be the governor of New York, whose state has suffered catastrophically, not least because of his decision that resulted in admitting infected people into nursing homes. He has since written a book congratulating himself on his wise leadership during the crisis.
There were many failures and, so far, nobody seems willing to admit to them. Dr. Fauci, who has been a walking point for the government, once told us that we didn’t need to wear masks and has steadily raised the ante on what it would take to reach herd immunity. He now says he wasn’t actually lying but telling us only as much truth as he thought we could handle.
This seems to be how they roll in Washington these days where the thinking is that they are doing a fine job of managing things and that we who make up “the herd” are too fragile to handle the truth and/or too dim to understand it.
One might suggest to Fauci, and the many in his thrall, a little study of the wartime leadership of one Winston Churchill who promised only “blood, toil, tears, and sweat.” The English proved that they could handle that.
