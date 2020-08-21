Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Democrats have officially named Joe Biden their candidate, which comes as a surprise to precisely no one. The Republicans will now go through the same tedious ritual of speeches, roll call votes, and the rest of it, at the end of which their nominee will be Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the epidemic proceeds on its grim trajectory. The U.S. death toll by Labor Day will be over 180,000. With more to come.
Uncertainty might be the theme of American life these days. Uncertainty and its byproduct … dread.
Many parents do not know, for sure, if their children will be going back to school. Schools that are planning on opening can’t guarantee that that they will stay open. Unemployment, bankruptcies, and foreclosures remain high and there is no reason to expect this trend to change very soon. Bill Gates, who was paying attention to the threat of pandemics before the appearance of the covid virus, has said he expects that there will be a vaccine before the end of 2021. Which seems like a long time from now.
We don’t know who will be President of the United States then. One assumes that it will be either Donald Trump or Joe Biden. But that assumption is not what anyone would call “safe.” There is the matter of age. Also, Trump is not a model of clean living and physical heath. While he is evidently physically healthy, Biden may be in he early stages of mental decline.
