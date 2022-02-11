If you had not heard, the Super Bowl will be played this Sunday, making it a de facto national holiday. Avocados are on the endangered list and stocks of canned beer are alarmingly low. Businesses can expect increased call-ins sick for Monday morning. It is an American thing.
The game will be interesting … or not. Many of them have not been. This one could be a mismatch or it could be “competitive.” We’ll find out. That, as they say, is why they play them.
But even if the game should turn out to be a blowout and a snoozer, there are several interesting – nay, compelling – side stories.
Super Bowl has always stimulated an increase in gambling among the citizenry. For a long time, this took the form of office pools and individual wagers among consenting adults. If you had the urge, you could fly to Atlantic City or Las Vegas and put the college fund on whomever to cover. But in most jurisdictions, if you were looking for high octane action, you needed to find a bookie. And for most people, it just wasn’t worth the trouble or the risk.
This has changed. Dramatically.
You can now go online and bet on whomever to cover. And a lot more. There are all manner of proposition bets, including which way the pre-game coin toss will go. Either way, you are putting up what gamblers call the vig. So if you bet fifty on heads and it comes up that way, you will win $45.45. Tails, and you lose the whole fifty.
Still, there are people who make these wagers. Go figure.
It is estimated that, with the arrival of online wagering, there will be more than $7 billion riding on the Super Bowl. Given the amount of television advertising, that seems light. But it is for sure that the amount will be greater than it has ever been.
In one interesting footnote, the National Football League – always the good corporate citizen – is running a series of public service ads to promote “responsible” betting. The NFL wants you to have a “game plan” when you wager the kid’s college fund and to “stick to it.”
That, presumably, is how the coaches of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams got their teams to the big dance.
Another aspect of the game worth study is the effect it has on politics. Chiefly in the realm of economics. Specifically, inflation and the way people in the country are reacting to it.
For Super Bowl, there will be 1.42 billion chicken wings cooked in a variety of ways – grilling and deep frying being the sovereign methods – and served up at Super Bowl parties. People will have laid in chicken wings for the last several days in anticipation. And they will have been shocked at how much they are paying. Like everything else, the price of chicken wings has been going up.
By more than a dollar a pound.
This is known, among experts, as “inflation.”
And it is a proven antidote to voter complacency.
Chickens have not suddenly appeared on the endangered species list. There has been no reported plague that is killing off herds of yard fowl. The rise in the price of chicken wings is, in the words of Milton Friedman, “a monetary phenomenon.” Washington released floods of money. It neglected to increase, in corresponding volume, the supply of chickens.
So, this Super Bowl, we shall be paying filet mignon prices for grilled chicken wings.
And, then, there is the venue for the game. It will be played in Los Angeles.
The city was once a kind of American Xanadu. A place that blended hedonism and ambition, where stars were born and fortunes were made. Where the surf was always up and the sun was always shining. In many ways, Los Angeles was the American Dream.
Now, it is homelessness, crime, and drugs. In one of the great counter-migrations of our time, people are fleeing Los Angeles for Texas, which is where the game probably should have been played.
But it will be in Los Angeles where 1500 homeless people have died in the streets since the onset of the Covid pandemic.. One inevitably thinks of Rome and gladiators.
And on the business of late-stage imperial empires … late Friday, forty-eight hours or so before kickoff, Washington was advising Americans in Ukraine to leave within 48 hours. So a Russian invasion seems imminent.
Who knows? The intelligence may be good. And, then, it may not be. We never found the Weapons of Mass Destruction we were looking for in Iraq.
But there is precedent for attacking when your enemy is distracted. When it comes to America, there is no greater distraction than the Super Bowl.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
