According to the Washington Post, “Senior White House officials were …. surprised at how serious the inflationary problems are throughout the economy, according to people familiar with the matter.”
The surprising thing here is that these Washington high rankers were surprised. But, then again, maybe this was actually entirely predictable. Some of these same “senior officials” probably believed that the rout in Afghanistan was going to come off as an orderly withdrawal and were surprised when the Taliban considered it a retreat and acted accordingly.
But, then, that was a fluid and chaotic situation. One that was not easily reduced to columns of figures and other empirical measurements. Inflation, on the other hand, is all about numbers. Big numbers, to be sure. A trillion of anything is a lot. But the numbers can be plugged into various formulas and ledgers and studied in something like tranquility. And there are decimals so you don’t have to string out a lot of zeros. The numbers are what they are. They don’t lie. But you can spin them and we can expect a lot of that.
The crude definition of inflation is, “Too much money chasing too few goods.” Something has to give and that would be … prices. They rise in order to soak up all that surplus money.
As with most things, inflation produces winners and losers. If you are one who is frugal, who saves and invests prudently, then inflation will punish you for your virtues. If you are impulsive and reckless with your money, borrowing to support lavish consumption which you cannot otherwise afford … well, then, inflation is your pal. The money you borrowed last year is worth less when you have to pay it back, today.
None of this is news. The last hundred years, or so, have delivered undeniable lessons about inflation and its demoralizing consequences. It is considered one of the contributing factors in the rise of Hitler and the Nazis. The inverse of that might be the rise of Ronald Reagan and the economic boom that lasted through the Clinton years when inflation was chased from the public square and deficits were cut until budgets were blissfully balanced for a year or two.
One assumes that most of those “Senior White House Officials” were around back then and that they have, in the pursuit of that “senior” status, studied a little history. Perhaps they have even read up on the phenomenon of inflation and its history. But, then again, perhaps not.
How, otherwise, to explain their surprise.
Inflation is not a naturally occurring phenomenon like, say, hurricanes or drought. It is, as Milton Friedman demonstrated “monetary phenomenon.” Which makes it a product of human agency. Somebody is creating too much money.
And nobody wants to take credit for it.
We will certainly see “senior officials” and others from the Biden administration trying to explain inflation away. They will blame Trump. The pandemic. “Supply chain” problems. Sunspots. Anything to deflect attention and blame from the central bankers.
None, to be sure, will be boasting about “bringing back inflation.”
There will be lots of finger-pointing and excuse-making. President Biden will not admit that he may have gotten it wrong about Milton Friedman. Confused him, perhaps, with “Satchel” Paige.
And who, you ask, might that be?
Well, Satch was perhaps the greatest baseball pitcher who ever lived. Ted Williams, among others, thought so and Williams has some credibility on such matters.
Paige couldn’t pitch in the majors until he was past his prime. He was a victim of the color barrier is baseball and most of the rest of American life. But when he did finally make it to the bigs, he was still a master. And those who saw him, and played against him, in the segregated “Negro Leagues,” knew they had witnessed greatness.
For some reason, President Biden has been on a Paige fixation lately. Tried one of Paige’s many famous epigrams on his holiness, the Pope. The one that goes, “How old would you be, if you didn’t know how old you was?”
Words of comfort, no doubt, to the President. And, maybe, the Pope.
Then, a couple of days ago, Paige again infiltrated the President’s remarks when he went off script and said something about Paige being ‘the Great Negro at the time,” causing one of those pointless media eruptions. Whatever point Biden was trying to make, it was surely not racist in nature. You don’t bring up Satchel Paige to make a racist argument.
Still, one thinks, it is a good thing that President Biden is studying on the works of Satchel Paige. Especially in the context of the news about inflation. Paige said many wise things, but his most profound epigram was this;
“Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
