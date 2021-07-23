There isn’t enough money coming into Washington. But, then, there never is. This is why the budget is never balanced and the national debt grows ever larger. Congress votes enthusiastically to spend. Reluctantly to tax.
The Biden administration believes that it has come up with a solution to this “problem.” What is needed is more “enforcement.” The Internal Revenue Service must go after those taxpayers who are not paying what they owe and relieve them of their money. Then, we can pay for all those things that Washington wants to do.
People who believe that there are uncollected tax dollars lying around out there – people like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – like to point to the fact that some of the nation’s richest citizens pay very little. Or nothing at all. We know this because someone at the IRS recently broke the law and revealed the tax information of several high-profile people.
The irony here is that the people whose tax records were revealed didn’t break any laws while whoever exposed them … did.
Still, we are told, the problem is not with the law but with its enforcement. We need a tax Gestapo of eagle-eyed agents to hunt down the cheats and squeeze from them every last drop of revenue. One wonders just how avidly the law-breaking leakers inside the IRS will be pursued.
Still, none would doubt that there are cheats. Or that there are people who “exploit” every last “loophole.”
And whose fault is that?
The answer from Washington is “not us,” and legislation is then drafted that will send new enforcers out across the land to find the cheats and make them pay up.
Does anyone really expect that this will solve our budgeting problem? That the amount of hitherto unpaid taxes will cover the spending shortfall. That we will, at last, be blessed with fairness in the collection of taxes.
One wonders if anyone in Washington really believes that.
Year by year, the tax code grows more Byzantine. Citizens spend billions of dollars and countless frustrating hours trying to figure just how much they owe. The richer citizens can, of course, afford to employ the very craftiest accountants, lawyers, and lobbyists to take advantage of every last “loophole.” Which were, of course, drafted by some of the same people who are now outraged by the fact that Jeff Bezos has the money to pay for a rocket ride into near space but doesn’t pay much in taxes.
Those people in Washington who like to think of themselves as “leaders,” cannot bring themselves to take on a problem of their own creation. The implicit message in the rhetoric of improved “enforcement” is that there is nothing wrong with the tax laws they have written that a little more government muscle can’t fix. It is the citizenry that is at fault. Not us and our creation.
One can fantasize about a world in which these leaders are compelled to do their own taxes – no help from hired experts – and then submit them for audit.
The charitable explanation for how we got to this place is that things just sort of snuck up on us. A loophole here, an exemption there, and pretty soon you are proposing to spend new billions on “enforcement.”
The darker – and, thus, more plausible – explanation is that this is the outcome that Washington wants.
After all, who benefits most from the unfathomably complex tax code? The collective answer is … Washington.
The people who write the tax laws and the people who enforce them would experience a huge loss of power if those laws were simplified. And the lobbyists would find themselves suddenly forced to look for honest work. These people are fine with the tax laws. The more complex, the better.
We have a President who has been in Washington for a long time. So long that he believes – or says he does, anyway – that the trillions in deficit spending that he proposes will actually reduce inflation.
We’ll see.
But if he actually believes this, why is there a budget? Why do we calculate the size of the deficit? What is the point?
And why hire new IRS agents to crack down on those citizens that the government considers deadbeats?
The answers do not reduce themselves to the tools of accounting trade. They are not to be found in spreadsheets and such.
The issue here is … power.
The IRS scares people. And this is fine with Washington. If only Bill Gates and Warren Buffett can be sure they paid enough, then the rest of the citizenry is cowed. The lawyers and the lobbyists will continue to prosper. by influencing Congress into handing out favorable tax treatment to their clients.
For everyone else … the IRS would like a word with you.
