So the election is over – sort of – and in Washington, it is back to business. Which is to say, taxing and spending.
Rather more of the latter than the former.
Looking at the numbers, one sees that:
Total federal tax revenues were $3.32 trillion in 2017, $3.33 trillion in 2018, $3.46 trillion
in 2019, $3.42 trillion in 2020, and $4.05 trillion in 2021. Revenues in 2021 are 22 percent higher than before the tax cut in 2017.
This might appear to be a good opportunity to pay down the debt of more than thirty trillion dollars. But that doesn’t appear to be part of the plan. The government, in fact, seems to be looking for more “revenue sources.” As always.
So there will be more money available to the IRS, which it will use to hire more agents. Some of whom will be armed. And, you know, it costs money to train an accountant to shoot a pistol.
One does wonder why, if the government is running in the red and looking to raise cash at the end of a gun, it is eager to pass on money that it is legitimately owed. Why it wants to go after taxpayers who may – or may not – be cheating but is willing to tell people who borrowed lavishly to pay their college bills, “Hey, no sweat. Forget about it. We’re all friends here.”
One federal judge has told the Biden White House that it does not have the authority to forgive these student debts. That the raising and spending of money is the business of Congress. And the obligation of the people who took out these student loans to repay them back is a matter of law, not Presidential whim.
The Biden administration is looking for a way around this ruling.
Which is to say that the student loan program was always a bad idea. If the government were a bank, then regulators would be working to shut it down and put some of its officers in jail.
The billions that will be forgiven went to one class of American citizens as a kind subsidy. As for the people who did not take out loans and paid for their educations, or who did borrow but paid the money back … well, tough luck. Life is hard, sucker.
And the architects – in and out of Congress – who crafted the whole scheme … well, they will also get a pass. And, after all, the sudden loan programs were not the only badly designed schemes they came up with. It takes more than that to run the nation into a thirty trillion dollar debt ditch.
And, in a way, the debt no longer needs any active help from Congress. Or the White House. Or any other institution. It is a frictionless, self-propelled machine. Social Security and health care (Medicare and Medicaid) are the big drivers of the debt and Congress trembles at the prospect of taking them on. So these “entitlements” grow ever larger.
The response of Washington is to pat itself on the back for the largest increase in Social Security payments in years. Like we should be grateful, when the fact is that the increase was automatic, tired to a rise in the cost of living. Nobody in Washington had to do anything. No votes were taken. No bills signed or vetoed. No taxes raised. Everybody on Social Security got big raise precisely because Washington couldn’t stop spending money it didn’t have and, thus, inflating the currency.
That’s what it does and if you are a grown-up, then you have become accustomed to it. But it does kind of grate on you when the President brags about this great increase in Social Security payments when, in truth, it is something he ought to be ashamed of. Instead, we get verbal finesse. Along, as always, with more inflation.
At this time, a recession looks increasingly likely. And if one should materialize, where should the people look for deliverance?
Why to Washington, of course. The citadel of fiscal prudence and sound money management. The place where, when you are bringing in more money than ever before, you can still manage to spend more than you have and are obliged to hire more tax collectors and then send them out, armed, to shake down the citizenry for more money. Always more money.
Government is inefficient. That is in its nature. Which explains why much of the spending that Washington does is wasteful. One expects that. It is even, perhaps, excusable. But what we have now is not inefficiency but sheer indifference. A collective sense that we can just put it on the credit card. And the citizenry might want to draw a line before we become Argentina.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
