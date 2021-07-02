President Biden has big plans. Which is excusable. All first-term presidents do. The republic would be much safer and more soundly governed if we had only presidents serving their second term and were, thus, prevented by the Constitution from running for and serving another. But this would require suspending the laws of mathematics and/or logic and even presidents can’t do that. So we get first-term presidents who come into office determined to leave a mark in history.
They – and we – often pay a heavy price.
George H.W. Bush was determined not to serve in the shadow of Ronald Reagan so he broke his famous “read my lips” promise not to raise taxes. We got the taxes and he got the boot.
Bill Clinton was going to revolutionize health care and the way we pay for it. His party lost control of the House of Representatives for the first time since Eisenhower was in office. Barack Obama made the same promise and, unlike Clinton, actually delivered. He got the Tea Party and a Republican House.
President Biden has a lot of big ideas. And a lot of them have to do with this thing we call “Infrastructure.” The word implies solid things like roads and bridges, airports and harbors. In reality, it mostly means government.
In President Biden’s case, the durable part includes Amtrak which is one of the most inefficient government-run operations in the history of mankind. Which is saying something.
But the President has spent years riding Amtrak between his home state of Delaware and Washington, D.C where he has always had a day job. Like a lot of people who have served in the halls of government, Biden believes that there is always money to be found to pay for the things that you want to do and expect the voters to reward you for doing. It is just a matter of finding the money. Or of voting it into existence. The word “budget” gets thrown around a lot in Washington with no evidence that anyone who lives and works there knows what it means.
President Biden does seem to have some awareness of the fact that if more money is to be spent on Amtrak, then the dough is going to have to come from somewhere. Which is to say from taxpayers, some of whom are actually living. Most have not yet been born. But nobody worries about them. They will be a problem for some distant generation of politicians with their own big, wasteful programs to sell.
Biden, along with much of the rest of Washington, seems to believe that we don’t have a spending problem so much as we have a revenue problem. The money, you see, is out there. It is just a matter of finding a way for the government to get its grasping fingers around it.
Some helpful bureaucrat recently committed the felony of revealing the confidential tax information of many wealthy taxpayers. Turns out a lot of them paid no taxes at all. They apparently didn’t do anything illegal since none of them are in jail. They hired expensive lawyers and accountants to help them navigate the treacherous and labyrinthine tax laws to their advantage. The lawyers and accounts were well paid. Anyone who undertakes to understand American tax law should be. It is a kind of hazardous duty pay. You risk your sanity at the very least. And maybe your freedom. You might think you understand the language of the law but, then, it is likely that even the people who wrote it … well, don’t. It is a language that is beyond the comprehension of just about all humans.
This is why millions of ordinary people hire experts to help them with their taxes. These experts, of course, often get it wrong.
Whatever money President Biden would like to spend on Amtrak and the Featherbedding Express would be much better spent on rewriting the tax laws and condensing them so they would fit on a couple of pages. Printing on one side only.
The code now runs to a few thousand pages and, yet, it cannot snag a few bucks from Warren Buffet and Michael Bloomberg.
But instead of spending time and brainpower on reforming the system, President Biden wants to spend $80 billion to hire a few thousand new IRS agents.
Who would, presumably, find all the money that taxpayers have been cheating the government out of. And this money would go toward closing the deficit and keeping those Amtrak trains running on time.
The taxpayers these gumshoe accountants will be going after will not be the billionaires of Bernie Sanders’ night fevers. They will the people one or two rungs down.
That would be …
You and your accountant.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
