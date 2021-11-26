Thanksgiving seems to bring out the inner troll in many people. They find something not to like about the food. Roast turkey is just too, too common. And, then, there is the way that Americans – louts that they are – eat too much of it. And everything else on the crowded table. Too much dressing. Way too much pie.
And then there is the routine stuff about visiting with relatives – even close family members – you would just as soon not ever see again. Much less join with in front of the television, to watch endless, pointless football games.
The latest, and trendiest Thanksgiving complaint is the one about sitting through political rants delivered by some boorish uncle. (For some reason, it always seems to be an uncle. You wonder if there aren’t any aunts out there who are Trump supporters and aren’t shy about letting you know it.)
Running down Thanksgiving has become its own sort of tradition. And one suspects that it won’t be long before the whole thing is done away with for reasons of political correctness. After all, the people who started the thing all those years ago, in what is now Massachusetts, stole that land from the Native Americans. Before destroying their civilization.
Thanksgiving is such a purely American celebration that it inevitably brings out the mean streak in people who don’t much like the country… Who find it malignantly flawed.
But, then, there are those of us for whom Thanksgiving is the holiday we look forward to more than any other. We actually like turkey … and please pass the dressing. And the gravy, if you don’t mind. And, yes, I believe I will have another slice of that pie. It tastes even better than last year’s.
We like it that there are three – count ‘em – pro football games on the television. And that’s just Thursday. Then, on Friday and Saturday, there are the college games. Some of them – like Alabama vs. Auburn and Michigan vs. Ohio State – are uniquely American rivalries that match, in their intensity – the one between the Hatfields and the McCoys.
And, then, best of all, there are hours spent with relatives you have missed and you wish you had called more often. Stories you remember from all those years ago and that you tell again, every Thanksgiving.
In my case, there are nineteen around the table and in front of the television. We all manage to find some way to contribute to the industrial-scale production in the kitchen of the house we have rented for the weekend. We remark on how much this or that young person has grown since last year. And the older people among us lie about how “you don’t look a day older.”
We manage to finish off the turkey with two kinds of dressing. One with oysters and one without. And work our way through seven different pies. And stay awake, some of us, through hours of football.
We toast each other. Hug each other. And as it draws down to the end, we tell each other that this Thanksgiving was the best ever. And we mean it. As we do when we say that we “can’t wait until next year.”
The day has no political meaning for us. We do not all vote the same way. There is probably no political issue upon with we all agree. And for about one hundred hours of the year, this seems sublimely unimportant.
And when it is coming to an end, there are hugs all around, and I suspect most of us truly do feel a sense of gratitude. Of Thanksgiving.
You could say that this has not been an especially good year. And maybe you are right. We have, after all, endured an epidemic and you would have to go back more than one hundred years to find one as lethal. It was serious enough that, last year, there was no Thanksgiving gathering. Which makes this one just that much sweeter.
So you find yourself thinking that, yes, the world can be a tough place. And you don’t have to look very hard to find something about which you can feel indignation. But war and plagues have been with us always. This will not have changed by next Thanksgiving when, God willing – we will all get together and do it again.
There is no shortage of discontent in this world. And there are people who are paid to remind us of that. They can be found at any time, day or night, on the phones to which we have all become slaves.
But for three or four days, it is possible to turn that phone off and silence the voices of discontent and indignation.
And that, alone, is something for which one can be thankful.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
