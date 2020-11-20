Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
There is, pretty clearly, a less than thankful mood on this peculiarly American holiday. Turkeys will be smaller. People around the table fewer. The fans at many of the football games non-existent.
And those grade out as minor nuisances for those who are out of work as a result of the epidemic. And, then, there are the overworked health care professionals. And their pain doesn’t match that of those who are ill and, perhaps, dying. And, then, there are those who mourn their lost loved ones.
It is a cold, gray time. With the nation’s politics inevitably sinking to the occasion.
Any hope for diminished rancor and lowered voices following the election now seems naive. The president and loyal elements in his following believe that the election was stolen. And one suspects that there will be no disabusing many of them. Shining more light on the voting through recounts and the like will only serve to convince them that there are still darker corners where the guilty conspire and scheme. We are not dealing with reason, here, but a kind of malign faith.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.