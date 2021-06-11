President Biden was in Europe this week for meetings with, among others, the Queen of England. One wonders what, exactly, they found to talk about. Perhaps they commiserated about rogue family members. Or, maybe, they simply agreed that smiling for the cameras and sitting down for a bit of unproductive talk, again and again, can get old. The Queen, especially, could be forgiven for being tired of it. She has been doing it for a long, long time now.
Americans elect their Presidents with a range of expectations in mind. Presidents are supposed to take care that the laws are faithfully executed, the Constitution defended, the coasts guarded, the economy made prosperous and so on and so forth. It is extremely unlikely that a single American voted for Joe Biden in the conviction that it would result in good chemistry between the Queen of England and the President of the United States.
Now, this may be making too much of a small thing. It wasn’t a very long meeting. They reviewed the Queen’s fancy guards and they went inside and sipped tea. What’s the harm?
None, perhaps. In fact, one could make the case that the nation is probably safer and more secure when the President is drinking tea in Buckingham Palace than it is when he is in the White House meeting with his economic and military advisors.
But there is something about the meeting that is, well … unserious.
It wasn’t about policy and advancing the security interests of the people of the United States. It was about photo ops and celebrity. The President was doing a favor for People magazine.
The nation has just come through an epidemic that killed more than 500,000 people and while the worst is behind us, the thing is not entirely over. And while that is welcome news, the latest on the economy is not. It is now fairly clear that inflation is a clear and present danger and that the President’s plans for dramatically increased spending could well make things worse. The President has said disparaging things about Milton Friedman – Biden plays the wise guy from Jersey (well, Delaware) who has street smarts and knows a phony when he sees one. “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore,” Biden said in an interview last year.
Back in 2019, he was quoted as saying, “When did Milton Friedman die and become king?”
Friedman’s ascent in influence coincided with the success of Ronald Reagan in, first, controlling and, then, extinguishing the run of inflation that had buckled the economy of the United States. The nation then enjoyed a long run of prosperity and, by the end of the Clinton years, something that had long been dismissed as a forlorn hope if not pure fantasy. That would be a balanced budget.
It was, of course, too good to last. And Biden, evidently, believes it wasn’t anything to write home about, anyway. Which might explain why he resents Friedman, who was right while the pro-Carter, anti-Reagan Democrats – of whom Biden was one – were wrong.
Biden wants to spend big and that means deficits and lots of money chasing increasingly scarce things on which to spend it.
Inflation is a clandestine tax that is imposed by a leadership class that is unwilling to take the money out in the open.
The President says he will take the money from the rich. Which we have heard before.
Meanwhile, prices rose 5% in May. In most places, gasoline costs around three dollars a gallon. It was under two bucks, not at long ago. Rich people can afford expensive gasoline.
But pay that no mind. Focus, instead, on the essential things. The President is abroad. Meeting with monarchs.
The Queen, of course, is not the only leader he is talking to. Later this week, he will be meeting with Vladimir Putin a man who, we are told, Biden holds in minimal high regard.
One wonders what good might possibly come of this meeting. Putin will not be persuaded to come out into the sunshine and join the community of the enlightened. If the message to Putin is – phrased in the President’s preferred idiom – “Listen, Pal, I mean business,” then a phone call would be sufficient. This meeting, like the one with the Queen, is a merely a photo op, designed to convey the image of a President being ‘presidential.”
Whatever that means.
Dealing with inflation and the challenges left in the wake of the pandemic is really pretty dreary work. Lots of meetings and briefings. Policy papers to read. Budget numbers to crunch. Bureaucrats to cajole and threaten. Deals to make with obstructionist Republicans, like Mitch McConnell, and turncoat Democrats, like Joe Manchin.
Much more fun to take afternoon tea with the Queen.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
