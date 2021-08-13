About a month ago, President Biden said, when asked about events in Afghanistan, “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”
He was, of course, wrong. But, then, you can’t win them all.
And, President Biden likes to remind people that he was never a full-on supporter of the American enterprise in Afghanistan. According to some reports, he opposed even the operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden.
If he was opposed to what became a “nation building” mission in Afghanistan, he certainly wasn’t an effective opponent. American troop totals reached their highest levels – over 100,000 in-country – while he was Vice President. And if he was opposed to the concept of nation-building, that opposition didn’t result in a scaling back of efforts to promote the education of girls in Afghanistan and otherwise loosen the harsh grip of Islamic fundamentalists on the country.
If the ending we are now witnessing was always inevitable and President Biden always believed that, then why didn’t he resign in protest? If he were asked that question – and he may have been – then surely his answer would have been that he would be more “effective” in opposition from within the administration than from the outside.
Pretty hard, however, to imagine his opposition being less effective. The operation to get bin Laden went off in spite of him. Nation-building continued to be the justification among many in Washington for our being in Afghanistan.
It is now fairly plain that President Biden has been wrong-footed on his decision to bring all American troops out of Afghanistan. Hard to argue that this decision was wise when the U.S. is sending troops back into Afghanistan to make sure that the Americans still there can get out of the country safely. One suspects that Biden received briefings in which he was assured that there would be plenty of time. No need to panic.
Wrong, again.
So, now, there will be a panicked evacuation. It won’t be as bad, the President tells us, as the American flight from Saigon. Which is cold comfort, even if it is true. Which remains to be seen.
So the entire 20-year Afghanistan project ends in failure and disorganized retreat. Who, then, pays for this failure.
Who in the State Department or Pentagon will submit a letter of resignation, pack up, and head back home to look for honest work?
We will be buried under an avalanche of hearings and investigations. We will hear talk of “lessons learned.” Books will be written by insiders making the case for “if they had just listened to me.”
Those who lack the intellectual suppleness of the Washington insiders will wonder why we pull troops out of Afghanistan, where we are in conflict with real enemies, and keep them in Germany where they are nothing more than a form of foreign aid, living on giant bases where the PX rivals the most lavish of American malls. Who are those troops in Germany fighting?
We have troops in all sorts of places. The rationale for this, one supposes, is … because we have enemies in at least some of those places.
But might this not be swapping cause for effect. One wonders what the American reaction would be if, say, China were to build bases and airstrips in America and then populate them with troops whose mission was “security.” A certain kind of American would react in a very American way. Even if the Chinese were here by invitation.
One hopes so, anyway.
In Washington, and on university campuses, one of the worst things anyone can be accused of is “isolationism.” It is like being called a “flat-earther.”
But just where are the successes of the internationalists?
Afghanistan is the test for all those claims of superior statecraft, for sophisticated understanding of international affairs and realities, for supple touch in the handing of a crisis.
For the last few years, you could hear, if you had been listening, people who had actually served in Afghanistan saying things like, “It will take a hundred years.”
President Biden may even have been one of them. If so, he didn’t say it loudly enough. And now that the enterprise has collapsed upon itself, he can’t really take much satisfaction in saying, “I told you so.”
But what might make a difference, if he were willing to try, is a cleansing of the stables. Get the people in official Washington whose fingerprints are on the Afghanistan debacle out of office and, even, out of town.
Their hubris has led to a failure that will haunt the country for years. President Biden says it isn’t as bad as Saigon in ’75.
What a relief.
