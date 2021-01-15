Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In a few days, Donald Trump will leave the White House and he will no longer be President. But he will, almost certainly, still be with us. He is not an easy man to get rid of. Voting him out of office will, most likely, be insufficient. Short of driving a wooden stake through his heart, it is difficult to imagine what would finish him. Trump will not take “no” for an answer. In his mind – and those of many of his followers – he was cheated.
The sore loser is not an unfamiliar figure in American politics. We have the example of Hillary Clinton right at hand. And, in an ironic way, that of Joe Biden who was rejected so decisively in previous attempts at the Presidency that he had to fold up his campaign early in the game. American politicians may say that they respect the “will of the people,” but what they are often really thinking, after a defeat, is “the people have spoken. Damn them.”
Trump’s conviction that the election was literally stolen from him – assuming he really believes it – is a different thing. Trump has a sort of casual, off and on, relationship with the truth, so it is hard to know what he really believes. The more important, and dangerous fact is that he has convinced millions of people that their votes were stolen. Which has provoked in them a kind of righteous fury. One thing to lose, fair and square. Another to be cheated.
So Trump goes into a sort of quasi exile with millions of supporters still loyal to him. More loyal, in fact, than ever. These are people who believe not only that their champion was treated unfairly but that they are engaged in a literal struggle with actual enemies.
