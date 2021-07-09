The Fevers
One of those ubiquitous political consultants recently declared that the rioting at the Capitol Building last January was somehow worse for the country than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Jihadists killed almost three thousand people. One person died in the reprehensible rioting of January 6, 2001.
The comparison is, of course, facile and it cannot stand up to reason. Which the man who made it must realize. But, then, he was not out to make a reasoned argument. He was out to inflame passion. To gin up feelings of self-righteous outrage and hate.
That’s what political consultants and cable news celebrities do. Their arguments come – in a distinction William Faulkner made in the statement he delivered upon being awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature – not from the head or the heart, but the glands.
Such arguments are meant to provoke rage, self-righteous fury, and hate. Along with a few more of humanity’s less attractive emotions. They are meant to raise the stakes. To make people believe that almost every political question is a matter of life and/or death. That there are no opponents; only enemies. That there is no such thing as a disagreement in good faith. That tolerance is weakness. Compromise is cowardice. And so on.
Intolerance and hatred are, you see, good for business.
The alarms raised in those vile 30-second television spots are meant to make people believe that whatever election they will be voting in is the most important in memory. That they must vote as if their whole world depended on it.
Donald Trump rode passions of this sort into the White House. And fair to say that enough people became sick of it, that he got thrown out. But this did not lead to a new dawn of civility and compromise.
The two sides are as mutually hostile and suspicious of each other as they were before the election which Trump claims was stolen from him and which his enemies claim as complete vindication.
The consultant class is only too happy to feed either emotion – the sense of outrage or that of righteous vindication.
Leaving one to wonder if there isn’t something more to it than politics. Which, after all, is pretty boring stuff. Or should be, anyway.
In a sane world, Joe Biden would be taken as the ambitious mediocrity he has always been. In the hands of the political experts, he is transmogrified. Now he is a wise and compassionate leader. The man with the steady hand and the supple mind that we need in our time of distress.
Really?
And Trump?
Well, we knew before he was ever elected President that he was a skilled con man. A television celebrity and huckster.
Neither man has ever uttered an original and inspirational phrase.
But neither has ever needed to.
They have been able to call on those consultants to create an image. Two actually. One for them that is heroic. One of perfect villainy for the other.
Campaigns are thus reduced to rhetorical food fights.
The operators cash their checks and move on to the next election. That is to say … the next war.
What, one wonders, is to be done.
Well, the answer may be found in a notion that the nation abandoned more than 150 years ago. Namely, that the United States is not so much one nation as a confederation of states.
It is commonly acknowledged that on some of the issues that arouse purple-faced passion, majorities in one state take one side. And in other states … the opposing position.
You would have a hard time selling, say, gun control in Alabama. New Yorkers, though, might vote for a total ban. If a national election were to turn entirely on gun control, then the television consultants would have a field day. The commercials would raise the nation’s collective blood pressure to heart attack and stroke levels.
But there isn’t much chance that we will return the big issues to the states. There is too much of the totalitarian in too many of us. We want government to do what is in our self-interest. And we also want government to punish those who resist. Those who we have been conditioned to believe are our enemies.
So the political wars will go on and the signals indicate that they will get worse. Some of President Biden’s appointments seem calculated to provoke passionate resistance among those on the other side of the political divide. These people look at the calendar and count the days until the next election when they will have their vengeance.
For the near future, then, we are unlikely to be governed by what Lincoln called the “better angels of our nature.”
Still … the consultants will be just fine.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
