Forgiveness of student debt is one of those ideas that won’t go away. And, in fact, in Washington they don’t actually seem to be talking about whether or not it is a good idea. They are arguing price.
President Biden thinks ten grand of individual debt forgiveness is about the right amount. Prominent people in Congress, like Senator Elizabeth Warren will see that and raise him forty. There is no precise answer to the question of how they arrived at these numbers. Or why if we are going to start forgiving loans, we don’t just go all the way. Why stop at fifty grand when there are people out there who owe two and three times that much?
The heavy load of student debt, which is reported to be more than a trillion and a half dollars in the aggregate, is said to be a drag on the economy and the idea of the “good life” in general. We are told, by those who support forgiveness, that people are putting off things like getting married, buying a house, and starting a family because they are burdened by student loans they took out years ago, thinking that a college degree was their ticket to the good life.
Now, according to an article in the New York Times, “Debt relief overall would disproportionately benefit middle- to upper-class college graduates … Especially those who attended elite and expensive institutions, and people with lucrative professional credentials like law and medical degrees.”
This leads one to think, “Okay. Forgive my dentist the fifty grand of debt that he took on so that he could learn his trade, but only if he knocks down what he bills for root canals on people who never went to college.”
It might be easier to accept the idea of student loan forgiveness if there were any evidence of austerity – even frugality – among the institutions that benefit most from the student loan programs. That would be … the colleges and universities. Where the prevailing spirit seems to be, “Let the good times roll. After all, people will pay whatever we charge, even if they have to wrap themselves in chains of debt.”
“Higher education” increasingly resembles a racket with the big infusions of cash going to gold-plated facilities and overpaid non-teaching staff. Diversity deans and so forth.
For instance, as reported by campusreform.com, Cornell University offers a course in rock climbing. According to the school’s website, “The total price for students taking the course is $1,890—including the standard cost of a one-credit course, $1,575, and an additional mandatory ‘course fee’ of $315.”
And, as if college classes in rock climbing were not already enough, the course was originally restricted to “people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, or other people of color.”
The school backed off on that one and sent its “Senior Director of Media Relations and News,” out to explain that, any Cornell student was welcome to attend the course.
Of course. Just a misunderstanding.
The annual cost of a Cornell education is over $70,000. But, hey, when you have the degree you will have learned how to handle a 5.6 wall over in the Gunks. And you might not have to pay off all the loans you took out to get that degree.
What government best subsidizes is … waste. Those programs to make college more “affordable” almost inevitably made it more expensive. And now that the subsidies are in place it is impossible to get rid of them.
So the loans will be forgiven. Doctors and lawyers will, then, get a free ride. And the schools will continue ratcheting up their tuitions and various fees and larding up the payroll with non-teaching bureaucrats.
What, then, is the “answer” to heavy loads of student debt? Somebody, after all, has to pay.
Bankruptcy, perhaps?
Well, if is very difficult – bordering on impossible – to get out from under student debt through bankruptcy. Congress made sure of it. Just as it made it easy to take on the debt.
So it seems likely that there will be some degree of forgiveness. The schools will not pay much of a price for their profligacy. The people who took on the debt will get at least a partial pass. Your dentist will, mercifully, have the scratch he needs to pay cash for that new Lexus. And the taxpayers, two or three generations hence, will be paying. Even if they don’t realize they are.
Still, the country will be blessed with a large population of college-educated young people who will be able to pursue their dreams and build their futures free of debt.
And many of them will be college trained at rock climbing.
Can’t ask for more than that.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
