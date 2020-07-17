So the great cultural/political war of our times has come to this, with warriors on the opposing sides having found, at last, the hill they are prepared to die on. One side is determined to take that hill; the other, to defend it. No quarter, asked or given. No retreat. The hill is simply too important. Everything depends on taking it, or defending it, according to which flag you follow.

This isn’t just any old hill. To listen to the warriors fighting over it, you would believe this hill deserves the same awe, respect, and sacrifice as Bunker Hill, Mount Suribachi, Pork Chop Hill, and Hamburger Hill. To name a few.

The name that best describes this one would be …

Hill of Beans.

