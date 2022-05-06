The pandemic seems to have run its course, even if not entirely. People are still getting sick, to include the Vice-President and the Secretary of State. She has survived and most likely, he will too. The vaccines were, if not triumphant, then certainly successful. Call it a win.
But one does not feel much like celebrating.
Pestilence is not the only misfortune that humanity must repeatedly endure and, one hopes, survive. There have also been, through the ages, war and famine. Both of which may be having a moment.
People are not exactly starving … yet. Certainly not in the United States. But they are dealing with the rising price of … well, just about everything, including food. Inflation is back, in spite of a lot of reassuring talk from, among others, the head of the Federal Reserve, who certainly ought to know, and the President of the United States, who sometimes seems to think he knows … well, everything. When the first warnings of inflation were appearing, the President dismissed them with his usual sublime self-confidence. “Milton Friedman is not running the show anymore,” the President said.
Maybe not. But the truths Friedman advanced on his way to a Nobel Prize and an immensely popular television series – about economics, of all things – have endured. And most likely will, long after Joe Biden and his wise guy act have been reduced to historical footnote status.
We will, almost certainly, survive this inflation. We have been through worse, to include the one that was fueled by Lyndon Johnson’s simultaneous wars on poverty and the Viet Cong then sustained by Richard Nixon’s massive expansion of the government. The unfortunate Jimmy Carter did what he could, which wasn’t much. Then came Ronald Reagan and his head of the Federal Reserve whose ruthless ‘take no prisoners’ strategy in the war against inflation led, first, to double-digit unemployment and, then, a return to price stability and a booming economy. It was a win, but it wasn’t cheap. Unlike the money, during the worst of those times.
After epidemics and inflation, what is left among the riders of the modern apocalypse?
War, of course.
“Only the dead have seen the end of war.” That quote is usually attributed to Plato but scholars have been unable to find it in any of his writings. Leaving Santayana as the philosopher most likely responsible.
It is difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of this war. In some ways it may come down to Vladimir Putin sensing a need for Russia to assert itself in some way – any way – if it were to regain a measure of its former prestige, strength, and glory. Or, perhaps, he really did fear encroachment on Russia’s borders.
Hard to imagine that he believed he needed to move first, before Ukraine invaded Russia. That is how Hitler played it in 1939. Germany’s invasion of Poland was, he insisted, strictly defensive in nature. Poland started it. Some Germans may have believed that. Just as some Russians believe that Ukraine – and NATO – left Russia no choice.
Unlike Hitler in 1939, Putin is not having an easy time of it. His elements on the ground have taken heavy casualties. His air force has not achieved supremacy. His naval elements have taken losses that include the sinking of his flagship, the Moskva. This was accomplished with the help of U.S. intelligence. Something that might be better left unsaid. But, of course, there are those in Washington who cannot keep their mouths shut. So we have the New York Times reporting that, “The United States provided intelligence that helped Ukrainian forces locate and strike the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet last month.”
This might be the sort of “provocation” that Putin could use to excuse an escalation for which he cannot see an alternative. Hard to imagine his surviving should Russia lose this war.
On Monday, he will appear at ceremonies to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany at the cost of some 27 million people. There will be parades to show off Russian military equipment. Speeches to stir the patriot sentiments of the Russian people. And an opportunity for Putin to make threats against the U.S. and NATO.
Last week, according to Reuters:
“…speculation swirled across Moscow and Western capitals that Putin was preparing some sort of special announcement on Ukraine, perhaps an outright declaration of war or even a national mobilization.’
How bad might it get?
Who knows? But it might be prudent to remember that when the Covid virus first appeared we were assured that it would just take “fifteen days to flatten the curve.” Also, that inflation would be mild and short-lived.
To quote yet another philosopher, “events are in the saddle and ride mankind.”
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
