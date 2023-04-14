We were concerned about presidents mishandling government secrets a couple of weeks ago. Former and current. Stories were written and broadcast. Investigations were launched. Then, like almost everything else in the news, the stories faded into the background as the narrative moved on, leaving many to wonder what it had all been about.

Something about an FBI raid at Trump’s home in Florida? Documents found in a garage where Biden kept his Corvette?

Hard to keep track these days.

Well, we now have a new story about the leaking of classified documents, and this one is impossible to write off to the arrogance of the powerful. Presidents can be forgiven for thinking that laws don’t necessarily apply to them. It might even be true. And while it might be understandable that a senator or vice president would think the same thing, even if it isn’t true, one can (sort of) understand. The government classifies a lot of material, and a lot of people handle it. Carelessness and insouciance can be expected.

