We were concerned about presidents mishandling government secrets a couple of weeks ago. Former and current. Stories were written and broadcast. Investigations were launched. Then, like almost everything else in the news, the stories faded into the background as the narrative moved on, leaving many to wonder what it had all been about.
Something about an FBI raid at Trump’s home in Florida? Documents found in a garage where Biden kept his Corvette?
Hard to keep track these days.
Well, we now have a new story about the leaking of classified documents, and this one is impossible to write off to the arrogance of the powerful. Presidents can be forgiven for thinking that laws don’t necessarily apply to them. It might even be true. And while it might be understandable that a senator or vice president would think the same thing, even if it isn’t true, one can (sort of) understand. The government classifies a lot of material, and a lot of people handle it. Carelessness and insouciance can be expected.
But twenty-one-year-old sergeants in the Air National Guard don’t get a pass. And that, it seems, is what we are dealing with today. The government took a new security breach seriously enough to dispatch a team of agents, armed and wearing flak jackets, to arrest the alleged leaker.
At his mother’s house.
Jack Teixeira was dressed in red workout shorts and a t-shirt when he was cuffed and taken into custody as part of what Attorney General Merrick Garland described as an “… investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.”
News accounts have provided a lot more detail. Some of it was bizarre and almost comic. Some exceedingly disturbing.
This would include the “mishandling” of intelligence related to the war between Ukraine and Russia. With specific details such as this: “The Ukrainians’ “… ability to provide medium-range air defense to protect the [front lines] will be completely reduced by May 23. UKR assessed to withstand 2-3 more wave strikes.”
If the Russians didn’t know this before, they know it now.
It has not been established, so far, that Teixeira was working for the Russians or anyone else. It seems he saw a lot of very sensitive, highly classified stuff as part of his job with the Air National Guard and that he liked to share. He belonged to an online chat group where his handle was “OG.” According to internet savants, this probably stood for “original gangster.”
Could be Teixeira was merely trying to impress his internet bros by posting the classified material. One has to wonder if it ever occurred to him that his conduct was on the borderline of treason. He wasn’t delivering secrets to our enemies. Merely leaving it lying around where they could trip over it if they weren’t looking.
Some reports have suggested that he might have been trying to stir up some patriotic fervor among his chat room homies. That he was misguided but sincere.
Which is obscene.
People will almost certainly die as a result of Teixeira’s treachery. One wonders if he was aware of this cold, hard truth. Or if it was just a sort of digital exercise. A kind of game made more delectable by the genuine nature of the material he was sharing and the vastness of its reach.
As the Washington Post reports, the documents which he released into the digital ether “… describe intelligence activities at the National Security Agency, the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, law enforcement agencies and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) — arguably the most secretive intelligence agency in the government, responsible for a multibillion-dollar constellation of spy satellites.”
That would seem to cover just about all the bases.
But he isn’t a spy. And he almost certainly does not consider himself a traitor.
He is, of course, a criminal who deserves whatever he gets. Life in prison seems almost too lenient.
In the end, it might be more satisfying, in a sort of aesthetic way, if he were a Russian spy… devoted to the Motherland and employed by Putin. Or an anarchist out to shake the foundations of the deep state. But he was just a wannabe, hanging out online with many other wannabes, one of whom claimed to be a Russian naval officer.
He lived in Kentucky.
One imagines that in the world of virtual reality, it might be possible to betray one’s country for a higher good. Or, perhaps, to believe that it is all some kind of game. That virtual reality is somehow more real than … well, reality.
But there will be lasting consequences in the real world. Thanks to the actions of a nobody who spent too much time online.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
