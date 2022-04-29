Our government is concerned about all the “misinformation” that is circulating out there and has decided to do something about it. Time to call in the Department of Homeland Security.
There was no such organization before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and a fair case could be made that there shouldn’t be one now. We weren’t caught by surprise because of an insufficiency of federal bureaucrats and cops. We had an FBI and a CIA and those organizations had evidence that something was brewing. But, being government bureaucracies, they failed to act.
The way to make sure this didn’t happen again, according to the thinking in Washington, was to lard up the government with yet more bureaucracies. Hence, the Department of Homeland Security. A name that would be melodious to the ear of, say, Heinrich Himmler and other assorted totalitarians but that sounds ugly to most Americans.
Still, we got a DHS… and government bureaucracies never die. They grow. The true mission of any bureaucracy is to make sure that the next year’s budget is greater than the last.
So bureaucracies grow like tumors. Pointlessly.
There was no Department of Education until Jimmy Carter got Congress to go along with the creation and funding of one. Education was a local and state responsibility then and, for the most part, still is. The budget of the DOE, however, has grown to just under $96 billion.
Which must stir some envy over at Homeland Security which has to scrape by on $52 billion and change.
In addition to hassling people at airports, DHS includes “border security” among its tasks. Hard to see where it can claim “mission accomplished” but there we are. The failure on the border will, undoubtedly, be more expensive next year, the DHS being vastly more successful at getting its fingers around taxpayer dollars than at stopping illegal immigration.
Which might explain why it is creating something called a Disinformation Governance Board, the mission of which, apparently, is to shine the light of truth into the dark corners of the internet. So that Americans will know the truth and the truth will set them free.
Well, there is undoubtedly a lot of “disinformation” out there, festering on the internet, where standards are low and attention spans are short. Twitter keeps postings to 280 characters, a length that accommodates sarcasm, obscenity, and ad hominem but not nuance, reasoned argument, and felicity of style.
For that sort of thing, you go to paper and print. You stimulate the brain; not the glands.
So, is this a problem?
Well, we all know that the internet pollutes the culture and withers the attention span. But cleaning up the culture isn’t the job of the DHS. Not yet, anyway. But there are bureaucrats and other Washington players who believe that the DHS should be out there fighting the kind of “disinformation” that might influence citizens to vote the wrong way. Or, heaven forfend, to distrust the government or the establishment media.
This sort of disinformation might, for instance, lead a citizen of limited sophistication to actually believe the New York Post article reporting that the famous laptop actually did belong to Hunter Biden a story that was banished from Twitter.
As someone named Nina Jankowicz wrote at the time:
“Disinformation experts say there are multiple red flags that raise doubts about [its] authenticity, including questions about whether the laptop actually belongs to Hunter Biden.”
And more than fifty “experts” from the intelligence community said so.
Well, once again, the Lord Melbourne quote seems apt, “What all the wise men promised has not happened, and what all the damned fools said would happen has come to pass.”
The laptop was Hunter Biden’s. The fifty insiders were wrong but none turned in their expert badges. The usual investigations are underway, though the establishment media seems to be reporting on them in desultory fashion. Disinformation about an accurate story being more its style.
And Ms. Jankowicz?
Well, she will be heading up that newly created Disinformation Governance Board.
You could, plausibly, argue that when it comes to disinformation, she has some real-world experience and “it takes one to know one.” But on the evidence of other internet postings, it seems likelier that she is merely a partisan hack. You can’t throw a rock in Washington without hitting one of those.
But she won’t be doing something harmless like inflating the budget of an already bloated bureaucracy. She will be monitoring what people are posting and reading on the internet – and maybe even in the old boring word of print – and she will be deciding if it meets some standard of truthfulness.
She is the commissar come to America. Working for our very own Stassi.
Say goodbye to the Bill of Rights.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
