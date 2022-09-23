Not quite sixty years ago, the world stood on the verge of a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union. American citizens were building bomb shelters in their backyards and stashing supplies of canned goods and bottled water in their basements. Some people sent children from the cities where they lived to stay with relatives who lived out in the country where they would be safe … from the effects of blast and heat, at any rate. Radiation was another matter.

The crisis had been provoked by the deployment of Russian missiles in Cuba. This upset what some called the “balance of terror” and was considered insupportable aggression by U.S. President John F. Kennedy, who ordered a blockade of Cuba and demanded that the missiles be removed. Nikita Khrushchev, who ruled the Soviet Union, at first insisted that the missiles would remain and that Russian forces in Cuba would not be withdrawn.

The standoff was resolved in secret negotiations. Among the terms of the agreement was a secret U.S. promise to remove some of its missiles from Turkey. This, in exchange for Russia withdrawing those it had secretly deployed in Cuba.

The “Cuban Missile Crisis” has been studied and war-gamed and dramatized ever since. It is, in the minds of many, John F. Kennedy’s finest hour. A triumph of brains blended with toughness. It freed him to make conciliatory speeches and negotiate a treaty with the USSR banning the testing of nuclear weapons.

