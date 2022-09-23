Not quite sixty years ago, the world stood on the verge of a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union. American citizens were building bomb shelters in their backyards and stashing supplies of canned goods and bottled water in their basements. Some people sent children from the cities where they lived to stay with relatives who lived out in the country where they would be safe … from the effects of blast and heat, at any rate. Radiation was another matter.
The crisis had been provoked by the deployment of Russian missiles in Cuba. This upset what some called the “balance of terror” and was considered insupportable aggression by U.S. President John F. Kennedy, who ordered a blockade of Cuba and demanded that the missiles be removed. Nikita Khrushchev, who ruled the Soviet Union, at first insisted that the missiles would remain and that Russian forces in Cuba would not be withdrawn.
The standoff was resolved in secret negotiations. Among the terms of the agreement was a secret U.S. promise to remove some of its missiles from Turkey. This, in exchange for Russia withdrawing those it had secretly deployed in Cuba.
The “Cuban Missile Crisis” has been studied and war-gamed and dramatized ever since. It is, in the minds of many, John F. Kennedy’s finest hour. A triumph of brains blended with toughness. It freed him to make conciliatory speeches and negotiate a treaty with the USSR banning the testing of nuclear weapons.
Khrushchev, on the other hand, was seen by political rivals as having caved and at a price in Soviet prestige. Two years after the crisis, he was out of power.
One suspects that Vladimir Putin is more than casually familiar with that story. One also wonders just what sort of lessons he might have drawn from it.
Putin, of course, has led his country into a war it cannot seem to win. One in which anything less than a win will be more than a setback. It will be a catastrophe. Not simply militarily and politically, but spiritually. Putin is a believer whose faith is in something called “Greater Russia.” He sees himself not as the chief executive of a shabby, second-world country but as the leader of a great, imperial nation. If he is not the second coming of Peter the Great, then he is a reasonable facsimile. And his destiny is to put the Russian empire back together again. To restore the sense of magnificent destiny that Gorbachov and those other pitiful bureaucrats squandered.
Under his leadership, Russia will take back that which it has lost. In territory and spirit.
Hence, the war with Ukraine.
Which he is losing.
The loss can be measured by the usual metrics of war. Soldiers killed. Equipment abandoned or destroyed. Territory lost.
Bad as these numbers are, for Putin the loss of pride is worse.
After all, you can always build new tanks. And find more men. Though according to many reports, Russian men are fleeing the country in droves to avoid being conscripted.
But the enemy is winning and taking territory that Putin has now declared is Russian soil. Which makes it a fight to defend Mother Russia.
And also, one imagines, a fight to save Mr. Putin’s political life. And, perhaps, his literal life as well.
He needs a win.
And he might resort to nuclear weapons to get it.
He has plenty of them. In all sizes.
If Putin were to use what are called “tactical” nuclear weapons in his war, then what would be the consequences? The loss of life would, of course, be terrible. And the radioactive contamination would be an environmental catastrophe.
How would the United States and NATO retaliate?
With a nuclear counterattack? Would President Biden order such an attack?
If the U.S. and NATO did conduct nuclear counter-attacks, what then?
It seems strange – almost lurid – to be asking these questions. How did we get to this place? What happened that made the unthinkable somehow thinkable?
One suspects that the world will, once again, avoid nuclear war. The calculus just doesn’t work for Putin. He might occupy Ukraine but never peacefully. He can’t beat the Ukrainians on the ground. So what can he do? He isn’t Hitler. Gotterdammerung is not his style. He is a bureaucrat.
In days gone by, nice quarters in, say, Paris would have been found. Along with sufficient cash to provide the comforts due an exiled despot. Putin is an aging failure who does not appear to be loved by the people he so brutally rules. He is no Stalin. Not even a Khrushchev. He is a secret police hack who has risen by virtue of the Peter Principle.
But he does have the bomb.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
