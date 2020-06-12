The virus will, one day, not longer be a catastrophic threat. There will be a vaccine. Or enough people will have gotten sick, but not died, that the thing they call “herd immunity,” will have been established. Epidemics, like wars, end. One way or another.

But they don’t all end on a positive, optimistic note. The end of World War Two was a moment of great hope and promise. The death of so many millions would be redeemed by countries working together for peace as the United Nations.

This hope quickly proved to be forlorn. But it was pretty while it lasted.

The end of the Vietnam war didn’t inspire much of anything except relief and a large measure of bitterness over who had been right and who wrong. Who had served and who had ducked.

