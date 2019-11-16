The impeachment hearings have, inevitably, come to include the depressingly digital way in which we now live. A presidential tweet is being considered among the grounds for removing Trump from office. The president, one sometimes thinks, is all thumbs. Life without Twitter would not, for him, be worth living.

So before a witness could testify to the committee that is taking evidence and will be using it as the basis for its recommendation to the entire House of Representatives, the President went online to tweet some harsh things about her. She had been an ambassador and he had fired her. Her defenders took offense and claimed that these President’s tweets amounted to intimidation of a witness and, thus, grounds for impeachment.

