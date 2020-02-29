Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Senator Bernie Sanders may soon become President of the United States. Ten years ago, the suggestion would have been considered preposterous. Five years ago, as exceedingly improbable. A couple of months ago as remote. And today … well, certainly as plausible.
A lot has happened during that decade. A form of government control over health care – the Affordable Care Act – has been voted into law and its administration has not been as catastrophic as the critics predicted. So maybe “Medicare for All” is survivable and, perhaps, not even such a bad idea at that. And, then, Donald Trump was elected and continues to serve as President so maybe it isn’t necessary to swim in the political mainstream to win the race. Maybe being a political outsider gives a candidate for the White House an advantage.
And, then, there is the coronavirus.
The disease has already taken down much of the stock market’s recent gains of which President Trump so frequently boasted. If the worst were to happen and the disease becomes seriously epidemic, with numerous fatalities, voters might be persuaded that Trump and the Republicans are somehow to blame. Everything, after all, is political and partisan, these days. Even a virus. The Democrats are already blaming Tump and his administration for being unprepared to deal with the disease.
