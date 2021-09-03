The United States’ part in the war in Afghanistan is over and none would describe the result as a victory. After nearly twenty years of trying, we got out and left both people and equipment behind in the rush. The war was run from Washington, by experts, and so far none of them – with the possible exception of one Marine Corps field grade officer – has resigned in either protest or disgrace.
Washington has “moved on.”
Question is … to what?
Well, the talk is about vast new spending. On infrastructure – which is a pretty euphemism for “pork-barrel spending.” Also on increased appropriations for Medicaid and early child education and … well, all the usual suspects.
Washington will be drawing up the plans and supervising the spending. With, one fears, the same deft touch that made the war in Afghanistan such a success.
One might feel more confident in these plans for trillions in new spending and programs if Washington could point to any recent successes. But there are precious few of those.
There was the rapid development of a vaccine against the Covid virus, which was a win in the fashion of the race to get the atomic bomb. Or put a man on the moon. Given a very specific objective, and enough resources, the United States becomes a ‘can do’ outfit. But when the objective is amorphous and dreamy – “war on poverty,” say – or “war on something called “the axis of evil” – Washington is quickly in mud up to the axles, tires spinning, and sinking ever deeper.
And it seems never to learn.
Washington needs these giant programs with their ambiguous, elusive objectives. Needs them in the way a junkie needs a fix. Then another. One suspects that the next insatiable craving will be for a “war” on global warming. The prospect has to be almost lasciviously tempting for Washington. After all, what is there in life that doesn’t somehow contribute to global warming Or, in some way, ameliorate it. The projects for regulation, enforcement, spending, and showboating are just about unlimited. There will be conferences – some of them exalted enough to be called “summits” – where “leaders” and “experts” – will gather to formulate new strategies to fight carbon and then to dine well before returning home to announce “progress.”
But, of course, the war like the one in Afghanistan – will go on.
As it always must.
It is fair to say, one thinks, that no voice in Washington was raised to warn the American people that a debacle was coming. That we would be getting out in haste, leaving people and equipment behind. Some of those people would almost certainly be killed by our enemies. The equipment would now be theirs, to use against whomever they wished.
But never mind.
On to the next crisis.
Washington seems to believe, always, that something must be done. So it is gearing up to spend more money and to raise taxes. These are things it can do. As has been amply demonstrated.
So it will increase corporate taxes. The cost of which the corporations will pass along to their customers. Some of whom will lose jobs as the corporations relocate to nations where the lust for taxation is not quite so feverish.
One fantasizes a Washington where this sort of simple economic relationship between cause and effect was understood. And, who knows, perhaps it is. A cynical appraisal might conclude that Washington isn’t excessively troubled when people lose jobs to foreign competition. Unemployment is yet another “crisis” for Washington to fix. With new departments and new spending. Always new spending.
And more debt.
But we will worry about that later.
And, meanwhile, life in Washington is good. The counties around what people call “the District” are among the richest in the nation. Supervising losing wars and running up giant deficits is not only steady work, it also pays well.
Very well.
And nobody ever gets fired. Not in any real sense. If your party loses an election, there is plenty of work. Washington can always use a few more lobbyists. Another think tank. Additional consultants.
Afghanistan may be lost but, hey, there is always “global warming.”
President Biden is almost eighty years old and he has spent more than half his life in Washington. He won’t be learning any new moves. Which is just fine with Washington where they never see the iceberg and it is always “steady as you go.”
One imagines a fantasy world where the “powers that be” in Washington gather at the beginning of a new legislative year and declare that nothing new will be undertaken – no new legislation and no new spending – until the tax laws have been made understandable enough for the average high school graduate to understand them.
One can still dream.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
