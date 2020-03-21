Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Difficult these days to think about much of anything except the Coronavirus epidemic and its catastrophic potential. One hopes and prays for a flattening of the curve of new cases, the arrival of warm weather, and the development of a vaccine. Then life in these United States might begin a return to what passes for “normal.’
Which means that people might once again start thinking and talking about the upcoming election. Americans will be voting in a few months and the choice they face will evidently come down to … Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Neither is exactly a fresh, new face. Neither is a charismatic leader with bold new ideas. Both, in fact, are old and familiar and have reversed themselves, again and again, on the big issues of their times. Donald Trump was once a Democrat. And Joe Biden has endorsed cuts in Social Security, among other acts of apostasy, to include a vote in favor of the Iraq war. Not something to make him loved by the faithful of his party.
He is also old and it is beginning to show. This has taken the form, so far, of occasional lapses of memory and little outbursts of temper, as when he told someone who questioned his stance on gun control that he was “full of it.” Only Biden used the noun.
