There are some issues out there that are of larger importance – Ukraine and the economy, for instance – but what the American media seems to want to chew on these days is the question of whether or not President Biden should run for re-election. The argument is not that there might be someone out there, on the Democratic side of the partisan moat, who would do a better job. Only that there are people who are younger. So the conventional wisdom must be that he has done a good job … so far.
Good enough for government work, anyway. Which is, admittedly, a pretty low bar. But, then, Biden has been working for the government for half a century. He is a professional politician.
It’s a living.
And for Biden, it has been good one. He is a rich man.
But don’t hold that against him. He is the leader of a what used to be the “party of the little man.” (Make that “little person.”) But those days are gone. His party is now an instrument of big government, big media, and big tech. Among other bigs.
A lifetime in government has formed a kind instinctive self-assurance – not to say arrogance – about the man. He is never in doubt about any of his policy positions and never at a loss for words.
A few months before he was elected President, he blustered that inflation wasn’t going to be a problem for a Biden administration because Milton Friedman wouldn’t be “… running the show any more.”
And how did that work out?
Prices are still rising. As are interest rates which are, after all, a price. The cost of borrowing money has risen to levels that have chased home buyers out of the market. The President has, meanwhile, moved on to other things.
To include the matter of student debt.
How the country arrived at a place where thousands of people owe billions of dollars for college educations that did not equip them for life in the real world is a question … well, perhaps, for another day. But fair to say the seeds were not planted in the soil of some backwater state where they sprouted and grew like kudzu. The student debt crisis is the creation of Washington and the permanent political class.
Of which Biden is a member in (very) good standing.
The solution favored by the President and other members of the political class is exquisitely simple.
You just forgive the debt. Most of it anyway.
Only Washington could come up with that.
Government bookkeeping is too sophisticated for people outside of Washington to understand. In Washington, where they haven’t balanced a budget since Bill Clinton was president – and not many before then – government debt is not a problem.
Until it is.
And that comes when you bump up against something called the “debt ceiling.” This is a number that congress attached to a law that says, in effect, “this much and no more.”
So what happens then?
Well, eventually, the debt ceiling number is raised by a few trillion and the “crisis” is thus averted. People in Washington stop running around with their hair on fire and business (that would be “spending”) goes back to normal with the debt continuing to rise.
And a part of that increase comes from the student loans that have been “forgiven.” The scholars won’t have to pay it back but one of these days, somebody will.
The Supreme Court is now mulling over the question of whether or not President Biden has the authority to forgive those billions of student debt. Congress is supposed to control what were once quaintly call the “purse strings,” and this does seem like an encroachment on that authority.
But, then, congress has been getting rolled by presidents for a long time now. It is something of a Washington tradition. Presidential power does not recognize many restraints and presidents are expected to take a side in almost every political fight. Presidents are not so much “chief executives” these days. They are, simply, “chiefs.” Omnipresent when not omnipotent.
Which goes to why the savants of Washington are feverishly concerned with the question of whether or not Biden should run again.
The consensus answer to that question seems, increasingly, to be “no.”
He is already the oldest man to hold the office and he will be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term. He clearly experiences what are called, delicately, “senior moments.”
One hopes that Biden is, in the end, a patriot. Which is to say the he puts country above self. He may think he is fit to run and to govern for another four years.
But if his country has qualms, then perhaps he should just do the right thing.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.