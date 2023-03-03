There are some issues out there that are of larger importance – Ukraine and the economy, for instance – but what the American media seems to want to chew on these days is the question of whether or not President Biden should run for re-election. The argument is not that there might be someone out there, on the Democratic side of the partisan moat, who would do a better job. Only that there are people who are younger. So the conventional wisdom must be that he has done a good job … so far.

Good enough for government work, anyway. Which is, admittedly, a pretty low bar. But, then, Biden has been working for the government for half a century. He is a professional politician.

It’s a living.

And for Biden, it has been good one. He is a rich man.

