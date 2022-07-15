At first, President Biden and his team responded to the warnings and early indicators with insouciance and indignation. If there is inflation, they said, it will be “transitory.”
In Washington speak this translates to, “No sweat. We got this.”
When it became clear they didn’t have it, they shifted to, “Not our fault. Blame Putin.”
Then, “It’s the Republicans.”
And, finally, “Well, those numbers are from a couple of weeks ago. In the last few days, the price of gasoline has gone down.”
There are forces out there over which government has limited control. But inflation, as Milton Friedman put it, is
… always and everywhere, a result of too much money, of a more rapid increase in the quantity of money [and] government’s control the quantity of money. So … inflation in the United States is made in Washington and nowhere else.
While inflating the currency is easy enough, it is very difficult to do the other thing. Slaying the inflationary beast during the Reagan administration required an unemployment rate of 10.8% and interest rates of almost 17%. Numbers like that will surely put a lid on spending and soak up a lot of the excess cash floating around in the economy.
There is no way to know if taming this round of inflation will require that kind of pain. But we aren’t going to be talking our way out of this crisis. President Biden and his various spokespeople have already tried that, and it didn’t work.
And therein lies the nub of President Biden’s problem with respect to inflation and just about every other major problem faced by his administration.
When the U.S. was pulling out of Afghanistan, President Biden said that the withdrawal would be “secure and orderly.”
He added… “The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”
So, the President was wrong about inflation and wrong about Afghanistan. Two pretty big misses.
In both cases, it seems a fair assumption that Biden told us what he thought we wanted to hear. Something for which he has an intuitive feeling. It is the gift that has sustained him through more than forty years of elective politics.
President Biden isn’t going anywhere. Not soon, anyway, though it seems unlikely that he will run for re-election. He was not only wrong on inflation and war, he is also almost eighty years old.
This is not necessarily a disqualification. He may not have the energy and stamina of someone twenty, thirty, or forty years younger but … well, so what? Those who serve as President are not required by the Constitution to possess youthful energy and stamina. There is nothing urgent about the typical Presidential hyperactivity. The nation will not fall into decline if the President stops flying all over the globe in his Taj Mahal of an airplane, giving forgettable speeches and participating in pointless “summits.” The President is called upon to make a few – very few – decisions that are so important that no other official can make them. Otherwise, there are cabinet officers and countless bureaucrats who need to do something to justify their paychecks. Let them earn their pay while the President rests up and keeps his mind clear.
There is, however, the small matter of the President’s mental fitness.
With age comes often come dementia, senility, and those inevitable “senior moments.”
The New York Times recently danced around the matter of Biden’s age in a front-page article that included this passage: “… as Mr. Biden insists he plans to run for a second term, his age has increasingly become an uncomfortable issue for him, his team and his party.”
Safe to say that, if President Biden’s approval numbers were in the sixty percent range and inflation was running at one or two percent, then “his team and his party” would be sublimely untroubled by his age.
The Taliban did not walk to victory in a month after the United States left Afghanistan and the producer price index did not climb to11.3% in June because Biden couldn’t remember where he left his car keys.
Concerns about the President’s mental fitness are, in some part, a back door escape hatch. The Taliban rout in Afghanistan was a military fact and if the President made the decision that led to it while he was in a state of befuddlement, nobody was saying so at the time. Nor was anyone saying that his alibis for inflation were the formulations of a diminished mind.
The fault is in the policies and the decisions. Not in the health of the President’s mind.
A Biden some twenty years younger would likely not have done anything differently, even if he would have looked more robustly Presidential while making those blunders.
