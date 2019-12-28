The new year arrives noisily. in 2020, Americans will be doing two big, loud things at once. We will be electing a President and, also, determining whether one who has been impeached will be removed from office. Sort of like getting married and divorced at the same time. Or something.

In any case, we’ve never done this before. Not recently, anyway. When Bill Clinton was impeached, he was well into his second term of office and could not run for re-election. The Constitution said so. Richard Nixon was never actually impeached but a committee of the House of Representatives had voted on charges to be submitted to a vote of the full membership. Nixon, who was in his second term, resigned and got out of Dodge.

That leaves Andrew Johnson, who was impeached and came within one vote of being removed from office. This was in 1868 when the nation was still recovering from the Civil War. Johnson had not been elected President, of course, but had assumed office upon the death of Abraham Lincoln. Johnson was from Tennessee but had been opposed to secession and remained loyal to the United States. There was some hope – which turned out to be forlorn – that he would be an instrument of reconciliation. When he went too far in that direction, he was impeached and nearly convicted. The Republicans nominated Ulysses Grant as their candidate for President.

That, then, is the closest parallel to today’s situation.

