Back a year or so, President Biden was telling us, in that patronizing way of his, that inflation was “transitory.” Nothing to worry about. Milton Friedman wasn’t “running the show anymore,” the President pugnaciously assured us.

And how, you might wonder, did that hold up?

Well, early last week, there was a pep rally on the lawn of the White House to celebrate his signing of something called the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Prices had gone up a lot in that year but the President wanted us to know that passage of this bill would put all that in the rearview mirror. And, by the way, also go a long way toward solving the problem of climate change. So it was now time to celebrate, he told a crowd that was reported to be in the thousands. James Taylor was in attendance and he sang his signature number, “Fire and Rain.”

It is unclear how the song applied to inflation or the legislation that Biden said would drive a stake through the heart of the beast. But, then, it was also unclear why anyone could have believed that this was a moment for celebration when out in the world of reality, inflation was running hot, the stock market was melting down, mortgage rates were rising, and talk of recession was in the air.

