Back a year or so, President Biden was telling us, in that patronizing way of his, that inflation was “transitory.” Nothing to worry about. Milton Friedman wasn’t “running the show anymore,” the President pugnaciously assured us.
And how, you might wonder, did that hold up?
Well, early last week, there was a pep rally on the lawn of the White House to celebrate his signing of something called the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Prices had gone up a lot in that year but the President wanted us to know that passage of this bill would put all that in the rearview mirror. And, by the way, also go a long way toward solving the problem of climate change. So it was now time to celebrate, he told a crowd that was reported to be in the thousands. James Taylor was in attendance and he sang his signature number, “Fire and Rain.”
It is unclear how the song applied to inflation or the legislation that Biden said would drive a stake through the heart of the beast. But, then, it was also unclear why anyone could have believed that this was a moment for celebration when out in the world of reality, inflation was running hot, the stock market was melting down, mortgage rates were rising, and talk of recession was in the air.
But, well, “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain. I’ve seen sunny days I thought would never end.”
So there.
The celebration may have been ludicrous but it did, one thinks, send a large and important message. American politics is increasingly about “sending messages.” It is as much about advertising as it is about governing. If the President is both ignorant and incompetent when it comes to inflation and dealing with it, well that doesn’t matter.
What does matter is whether or not he can sell his “message.” And if James Taylor can help in that effort, then bring him on.
Biden was doing what American politicians do. He was selling. Which is sometimes called, inelegantly, “imaging.” He and his people must have believed that if they put on a good show – one that included a fading baby boomer musician – and got all the right “visuals,” then they could get people to believe that the country was on the “right track” and get their polling numbers up ahead of the mid-terms.
That was the point of the celebration. Which was very nicely organized and choreographed, to include that James Taylor touch. And the President spoke like he believed what he was saying. And, who knows, perhaps he did. He has that gift – common to politicians – of believing what he says simply because he is saying it. Reality is a nuisance that can be rhetorically dispensed with. If you say, for instance, that the Afghanistan withdrawal was successfully and capably executed, well then it was. After all, you said it, and if you did so often enough and with enough conviction, then people would start to believe it. Not all of them, maybe, but enough.
So if inflation is a problem, first you deny that it is. And then you say that you have signed a law that is going to fix it.
And now, let’s party.
“Sing it, James.”
One small problem, though. People who were not in Afghanistan and don’t know anyone who was can be sold on the notion that the withdrawal was a success. Some of them, anyway. There is nothing in their immediate experience telling them otherwise.
Inflation?
Well, very hard to keep it a secret. People know that they are paying more for groceries today than they were last month and last year. They know that it costs more to fill up the gas tank. They know that the increase in mortgage rates means that they won’t be able to afford the house they have been looking at and will be telling the kids that there won’t be any vacation this year. They know when it is harder and harder to make ends meet. They know even if the President is saying not to worry, that it is under control. Many of them might even resent being patronized and lied to. Get downright ornery when people like the President say to them, in effect, “Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes.”
Inflation hurts millions and James Taylor lyrics, no matter how soothing, don’t make the pain go away. We are in for a few tough months – at least – and might even be looking at a serious recession before inflation is brought under control. That’s what the CEO of Fed Ex is saying and he isn’t trying to be manipulative and win votes.
Unlike the President with his lawn party, pretty speeches, and a James Taylor serenade.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
