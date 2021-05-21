Maybe it is something in the water that comes down from the hills of Maryland and West Virginia and flows past Washington and on down to the Chesapeake Bay. Something that makes people think grandly, almost delusionally, about fixing … well, everything. Health care. Education. Crime. Drugs. Income inequality. Climate change. People in Washington seem to think that there is no problem that a few trillion dollars and an application of bureaucratic expertise cannot fix.
The feeling in Washington these days seems to be … “go big.” Let’s do it all.
There is, of course, the small matter of the money to pay for all these visionary crusades. The solutions to this problem that seem to have the strongest appeal among those who are out in front in these crusades, banners flying, are to raise taxes on the rich and to pump up the enforcement capabilities of the IRS in order to capture taxes that people should be paying but are, somehow, avoiding.
This comes down to putting more people on the government payroll and sending them out to snoop into the financial affairs of citizens and businesses. These IRS agents do not go into work hoping or expecting to find that people have paid what they owe. They will be looking for tax cheats and dodgers with absolute confidence that they will find them. It will be us against them, which is how many people view that relationship between citizens and their government. That is to say, a relationship that is, at bottom, adversarial.
You read all sorts of estimates as to how much revenue the IRS will capture under the proposed new regime. The figure $700 billion is out there in circulation. This, at a time, when we speak in trillions, not billions. Still, $700 billion is not chicken feed.
And, then, there is the plan to raise taxes on the rich.
One wonders why, if the rich are not paying their fair share, they have been getting away with it. If they have been hiding income illegally, then why haven’t they been locked up in jail? And if they have been avoiding taxes through illegal means, then whose fault is that? Who wrote the laws that are so shot through with loopholes that, as Warren Buffet once pointed out, he is taxed at a lower marginal rate than his secretary? And, by the way, what some people – to include many members of the political class – like to call “loopholes” could be classified as “incentives.” Much of Buffett’s taxable income takes the form of capital gains. A low rate of taxation on investments means that they turn over more rapidly. At a high rate, investors hang on to avoid taxes. At a low rate, they sell and get into the next hot thing. The last Democratic politician to appreciate this truth about incentives might have been John F. Kennedy.
Raising taxes and stiffening enforcement does not stimulate economic growth.
It does, however, aggravate the inflationary tendencies in the economy. The rich do fine in an inflationary economy. They can get into rapidly appreciating physical assets, like art and wine. Or gold. Or perhaps even cryptocurrency.
The people who live from paycheck to paycheck do not, by definition, have a lot of discretionary income. They spend on things like groceries and gasoline.
But all this is known. By theory and through experience.
The arguments for trillions of new spending and billions for increased tax enforcement are not about the economy. They are about Washington’s appetite for power.
Which is never satisfied, appeased, or satiated.
The vision of the people in Washington who are spinning all these schemes of trillions for this and more trillions for that are not looking for solutions to problems. They are after control. They are control addicts. They always need more.
We went through a similar reign of taxation and government expansion back when Lyndon Johnson was President and Washington was launching a war on poverty. The lead elements of which were things like Head Start which was supposed to give kids a way out of poverty through early education. Then there was WIC. Those initials stood for Women, Infants, and Children. (Acronyms might be what the government does best.) This program was supposed to fix the problem of malnutrition among the children brought up in poverty. We had food stamps. We had public housing. And a lot more.
And yet, here we are again.
And Washington is primed to rinse and repeat, as though the Great Society never happened and there is no limit to the amount of money the government can extract from the private sector through taxation and inflation, which is, incidentally, the most extortionate form of taxation there is.
We have been here before. And it did not end well.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
