While the numbers are getting better there is no generalized sense of having come out on the other side. People are still getting sick. Still dying. What is called “the mood of the country” is decidedly dyspeptic.
This is not an election year and thanks be for small favors. The nation does not need the torment of non-stop campaigning and endless television ads, designed to further inflame the passions and confuse the intellect.
There is, however, an off-year election in Virginia that is getting attention as a sort of indicator of how things are playing nationally. This is one of the unfortunate by-products of the age of ubiquitous media. Why should anyone who does not live in Virginia care about an election there? What difference does it make who sits in the governor’s chair in Richmond?
In its wisdom, the media has concluded that the campaign in Virginia tells us something about what we can expect in next year’s congressional elections and in the presidential election two years after that.
This might even be true.
And if it is, then there is reason for hope.
One of the issues that has been raised in the campaign goes to who decides what is taught in the public schools. One of the candidates, Terry McAuliffe, made his views on the matter clear. Exceedingly clear, in fact. Most politicians leave themselves with some sort of bailout. This is called “nuance,” in the trade.
But McAuliffe wasn’t having any.
“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” he said.
When it became clear to him that this statement might cost him the election, he tried to back off. Of course he did. But the damage was done and it did not help that he sent his own children to private schools at a price of $30,000 or so a head.
Voters everywhere should be grateful to McAuliffe for making that statement because it is wonderfully clarifying and brings things down to their essence. Namely, the tension between the people and the experts who consider themselves “elite,” and become offended when their expertise and fitness to rule are called into question.
The experts don’t have such a good track record lately. They ran a war in Afghanistan for twenty years and in the end, couldn’t even get out with a clean loss. Americans who wanted to get home were left behind and Afghan terrorists and criminals were brought to the U.S.
The elaborate trade arrangements that are the skeletal structure of what is called “globalization,” have broken down. Large-scale financial manipulations have resulted in rates of inflation that haven’t been seen for more than thirty years. And, then, there is the Covid.
Anthony Fauci, the early hero of the epidemic lost stature to the point where, in a recent poll, a majority favored his resignation. One reason for the reluctance of many people to submit to vaccination is … well, the fact that the “experts” and the “elites” are pushing it.
It is unfair to expect that the “experts” will always be right about everything. But it should not be asking too much of them to show a little humility and to apologize – and, perhaps, resign from office – when they have failed. Has anyone taken a hit for the Afghanistan debacle? Or will the same experts who handled that debacle take control of things in the struggle with our new global rival, China?
Contra McAuliffe, It seems almost self-evident that parents should have a say about what is taught in schools. Those are their children the schools claim to be educating. And, by the way, their tax dollars that pay the salaries of the teachers and the increasingly bloated educational bureaucracies. Their stake is in blood and bone. Not the cause of a raise in salary or professional advancement.
It is naive – almost touchingly so – this trust in the experts we are told to feel. Whoever they are, the “experts” are human and just as likely to operate out of vanity and self-interest as the rest of us. Does it not seem that Dr. Faucci came to enjoy the limelight and his celebrity more than is healthy?
The experts who McAuliffe trusts to decide what is taught in schools would be motivated by vanity and ambition. In a contest between self-interest and the good of students, there wouldn’t be much doubt about how they would decide. In fact, the one sort of person for whom self-interest is not always the prime motivator is … a parent. When you have children, your self-interest takes second place to their needs. To be a parent is, by definition, to sacrifice.
Self-interest is what motivates experts.
For parents, it is love.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
