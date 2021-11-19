Not long after the verdict was reached and announced, the reviews started coming in. And they were, inevitably, driven by ideology, partisanship, and usual vile and suspect motives. To include racism and outright malice. For some reason, President Biden felt obliged to put in his two cents. So, of course, he made two statements.
The first, it seems, was the President’s spontaneous reaction.
“I stand by what the jury has concluded,” Biden said. “The jury system works and we have to abide by it.”
One can quibble with the language. The “… we have to abide by it,” is a little troubling and suggests that the President believes the jury was somehow wrong. That it didn’t know as much law, or understand the facts as well as he.
He might as well have said, “Well, maybe they blew it. But what are you going to do?”
Biden’s second response to the not-guilty verdict was one of those official “White House statements.” His political operatives had doubtless parsed and revised it until they achieved what they believed was perfect political pitch. Based on their own polling and their talent for deftly “spinning” any news to political advantage, what they came up with was this:
“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.”
In other words, while he can’t come right out and say the jury got it wrong, he doesn’t want anyone thinking he endorses their work. He is, therefore, “angry.”
And “concerned.”
Which leads one to ask, “About what? Perhaps you should tell us how, exactly, you have a better understanding of the facts and the law in this case than the twelve American citizens who did their Constitutional duty and came to a unanimous verdict.”
Trial by a jury of one’s peers sits at the heart of the American compact with individual rights and freedoms. To serve on a jury is a solemn duty, as anyone who has done so can tell you. When you look across a room at another human being whose fate and freedom are in your hands … well, hard not to tremble, at least metaphorically. The people on the Rittenhouse jury had it in their power to send a young man to prison for life. Even a compromise sentence of a few years in the penitentiary would have been enough to effectively ruin him. That kind of responsibility doesn’t measure and calculate in terms of polling and ratings. Which is how the pols and the media approached the Rittenhouse case. It is how, in fact, they approach everything.
The jury in the Rittenhouse case heard the evidence and the arguments and stayed out long enough to give them careful study and to debate the issues. Then, those jurors came to a unanimous verdict. No jury member was skeptical enough to hold out and deliver a hung jury… (Which might have been what some of those jurors were praying for. A mistrial would, in a sense, have let them all off the hook).
And the President is “… angry and concerned?”
Well, maybe he should elaborate. Explain why he thinks those twelve American citizens somehow got it wrong and why he feels obliged to stigmatize their work.
President Biden is, of course, motivated by political partisanship. In all things. If he is asked a question about what he eats for breakfast, his answer will be the one that polls best. Can he say, “Eggs and bacon,” and risk the disapproval of the healthy eating interest groups? But, then, there are a lot of farmers out there who raise chickens and swine …
There were a lot of people hoping for a guilty verdict in the Rittenhouse case. They were motivated by ideology and all the usual, rancid considerations of race. A “not guilty” verdict would be a victory for racism and the citizens who did their duty to arrive at that verdict would be “racists.” Matters of law and fact, be damned.
So, in a statement issued shortly after the verdict was delivered, The Wisconsin Conservation Voters declared “We’re angered and saddened after the Rittenhouse verdict today. We are reminded that the fight for justice isn’t over, and that we all have more work to do.”
So much for the efforts of their fellow citizens who served on the jury, considered the evidence and the law, deliberated for hours, and returned a unanimous verdict. One wonders what the conservationists were doing while that jury was deliberating. And just what is the source of their superior wisdom and virtue which has been so offended by the verdict. Did they have access to some evidence that was denied the jury?
Or are they just sailing along to wherever the ideological winds take them?
And us.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
