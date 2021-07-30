The United States has failed in Afghanistan and doesn’t care who knows it. After more than twenty years and the deaths of over 2,000 American troops, it is over. The Taliban has won, though there is still fighting to do. More of our Afghani allies will be killed in action or executed for having served as translators, and in other capacities, believing that they would not be abandoned to the Taliban’s mercies by their friends, the Americans. Nobody told them, evidently, about what happened half a century ago, in Vietnam.
The Taliban have made it plain that they are not good, modern, enlightened people. What they were in medieval times, they are still. Well … perhaps they have softened a little. According to a Wall Street Journal report, a Taliban spokesman recently said that when the movement in fully in power, the old “eye for an eye” notions of justice would return in force. But, he didn’t want people thinking the Taliban were primitives. While use of amputations as punishment for certain crimes would be reinstated, this would not happen until “… a sufficiently stable system is in place, including healthcare to attend to cut-off limbs.”
We once entertained notions of an Afghanistan where girls would be allowed to attend schools, learn to read, and, when they were grown, to vote. What has been accomplished is an Afghanistan where thieves have their hands chopped off. But their wounds get the best possible care.
While the humiliation is undeniable, it seems possible to ignore it. The attitude in Washington seems to be, “Yeah. We lost. So get over it.”
We haven’t heard any apologies or mea culpas from any of the people whose fingerprints are all over this policy failure. People who served under George W. Bush, Barrack Obama, and Donald Trump. People who ran things at the State Department, the Pentagon, the White House, the CIA and other such clubs where the elite meet and share the secret handshake. People to include the serving President of the United States.
It is a funny thing, the way these elites never seem either to entertain a doubt or pay a price. They take the nation to war in full assurance that they have the right answers politically, strategically, and tactically. That they understand things that the rubes just don’t get.
This seems to be a theme with our “elites.” Their superior sophistication, education, erudition, and all-around swell qualities mean that they can’t be wrong. Even when they are. As they were in Afghanistan.
But that was a relatively small failure against the much larger one that brought us “globalism” and the rise of imperial China.
It is an article of faith among elites that the world is losing its former notions of nationhood and thus its reliance on borders. When the Chinese showed the world – in Tiananmen Square – just how brutal they could be, elite opinion cautioned against over-reaction. Patience and diplomacy would housebreak China and bring it into the family of nations and a new world order where the password for admittance was “globalism.”
China, the elites assured us, would “evolve,” and become a good global citizen. There would be free trade and prosperity for all.
Trust us, they said. We understand these things. We are elites.
Well, according to the BBC:
Human rights groups believe China has detained more than one million Uyghurs against their will over the past few years in a large network of what the state calls “re-education camps”, and sentenced hundreds of thousands to prison terms.
In Hong Kong, China is cracking down on the things that tyrannies generally find distasteful. Freedom of the press, for instance. And globally – that word again – China is making noises about military action against Taiwan. The U.S. is nominally committed to resist such an invasion. But, then, after Afghanistan would China be deterred by any statement of American resolve?
Elites like to say that “ideas have consequences.” And doubtless, they do. But consequences have consequences, too. And one of the consequences of the American foreign policy elites’ serene belief that the U.S. could accomplish miracles in Afghanistan is the validation of primitives who think you don’t get yourself into a war unless you are there to win. And you have to know what it means to “win.” The building of a new democracy where little girls learn to read and thieves don’t have their hands amputated and everyone votes … that is not an objective. It is a fond wish. A fairy tale.
The long road to failure in Afghanistan is littered with many corpses. And the elites have blood on their hands. It is doubtful, though, that they will notice. Their eyes are on the next failure, which is just around the bend.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.