It has been a big week for public rituals in America. First, we got President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress. It was, according to some, not “technically” a State of the Union address. Something about the timing being wrong. But it had all the elements we have come to associate with a SOTU. Grandiose promises, extravagant self-congratulation, stupefying length.
The ratings were way off. Fewer than thirty million Americans watched and you have to wonder how many of them stayed until the end.
And, then, we got the Academy Awards. This show has become a forum for entertainers who believe there is an audience out there that is desperate to hear the political views of people who make movies. Those opinions are entirely predictable and clumsily formulated. These people are at their best when they are delivering lines that have been written by others. And at their worst when reading their own.
The Academy Awards took a brutal ratings hit.
So, one asks, why did people tune out on these two great American events?
In the case of the Presidential address to Congress, one wonders why the event was ever a ratings success in the first place. It is Washington pure and undiluted. Phony and grandiose and self-congratulatory. Washington telling itself what a good job it has done and promising the rubes out in the wildlands beyond the Potomac what great things it has in store for them. The ritual is almost painfully childish. The President says something utterly fatuous like, “We will end poverty and give birth to a new era of opportunity. We will leave no person behind.”
Everyone in the audience who belongs to the President’s party jumps to their feet and applauds. The opposition sits on its hands.
And thus is the citizenry enlightened.
It would be thrilling if, just once, a President would stand in front of Congress and speak for a reasonable length of time – twenty minutes or so – about the real State of the Union.
“Things, my fellow citizens, are not entirely bad. But not entirely good either. Not without hope. So-so, in other words. We spend more money than we actually have. But inflation is low. For the time being, anyway. We are fighting little wars that we cannot seem to win. But casualties are low. There is too much crime and murders are on the rise. As are drug overdose deaths. Some of this may have been caused by the stresses of the pandemic and on that front, the news is getting better. More vaccinations and fewer deaths. There is still much to be done and we will struggle to accomplish what we can. We will work to get children back to school … if we can persuade the unions to permit it. We will endeavor to rebuild our roads and bridges and airports. Notice I did not say “infrastructure,” because that word has lost all meaning. Here in Washington, it will be our task to reduce the bloat of government. To clean up a tax code that might have been designed with complexity and favoritism as its goals. We will try to remember that less is more. That is to say, less government means more freedom. And freedom, not government, is what the United States is all about. Thank you and please hold the applause. I’m just a civil servant.”
Won’t happen, of course.
Now, take Hollywood … please.
Okay, it’s an old line and it was probably funny. Once or twice.
But seriously … which, actually, how Hollywood takes itself. Far, far too seriously.
The movies are the movies. They are meant to transport people away from the mundanity of their lives for an hour or two. The people who appear in the movies are … movie stars. Nobody can say, exactly, what makes a movie star. Not even people in Hollywood who are stars, themselves. It is just something that some people have. Something that makes the camera love them.
Why anyone should think that the people who have this quixotic quality – this talent – should be listened to when they talk politics is a mystery. Why those people, themselves, think they should be listened to is even more of a mystery. They know, after all, that they are actors. They might be able to fool us, but they surely can’t be fooling themselves. They know what they do for a living. And they wouldn’t be able to do if they couldn’t depend on someone else to write their lines for them.
The Academy Awards flopped. As, of late, have the movies.
American politics – especially on the left – have become so turgid and boring that not even Hollywood can make them interesting or entertaining
And that is, finally, some good news.
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
