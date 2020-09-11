Election day is slightly less than two months off and one wishes it were already over. The bad news, of course, is that things might not be settled on election day. That they will be thrown into a state of uncertainty and confusion resembling the days after the 2000 election when it took another month or so to establish the winner. And this time around, we may not be that lucky. There may never be a clear-cut winner or a dignified concession speech from a loser.

Those dreaded “political insiders” are already war gaming scenarios where votes that were mailed in will not have been thoroughly counted on election day and the apparent winner will become the loser. Which would not, certainly, sit well with the candidate who believed, on election day, that he won.

If it is President Trump we are talking about here, then maybe he won’t leave the White House.

What then?

