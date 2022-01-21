President Biden held a long press conference last week and one could be forgiven for wishing that it had been very short. Or, perhaps, that he had held off on answering questions until he had answers that were clear and unambiguous. This applies chiefly to the matter which is – or should be – at the top of any administration’s list of concerns. And that would be … war or peace.
The President stood by his decision to leave Afghanistan in a frantic evacuation that left thousands of America’s friends and billions of dollars worth of military equipment behind. Our enemies may soon turn the equipment on us. And our friends will have to look out for themselves.
“I make no apologies for what I did,” Biden told reporters. Then added, “Raise your hand if you think anyone was going to be able to unify Afghanistan under one single government. It’s been the graveyard of empires for a solid reason. It is not susceptible to unity.”
Fair point. But he was once part of an administration that worked to unify Afghanistan and bring it into the modern world, liberating women and girls who were doomed by fundamentalist Islam to remain illiterate, treated as both property and baby factories. Liberating the women of Afghanistan from medieval bondage was considered a noble mission.
But, as the President noted, one that was also probably doomed to fail.
To be against the Afghan project was to be … well, what?
A “realist” might have been the kindest term for it. Someone who isn’t captive to sentiment and crusades. Someone who, like John Quincy Adams, sees America’s place in the world as one where it minds its own business and abstains
“… from interference in the concerns of others, even when conflict has been for principles to which she clings … Wherever the standard of freedom and Independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers be. But she goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.”
In the case of Afghanistan, it might have been better for the U.S. if Biden had considered the wisdom of Mr. Adams before the administration in which he served sent American soldiers, Marines, and money to bring that country into the 21st century.
Still, that is over. But the temptation to seek out and destroy monsters abroad is, evidently, still alive. The place this time is Ukraine.
It is being reported that Russia has placed 100,000 troops on that unfortunate country’s border. Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine as a part of “Greater Russia.” Ukraine would just as soon pass but that may not be an option.
The President said, at his press conference, that he expects some sort of move by Russia.
“Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he can? Yes, I think he will. But I think he will pay a serious and dear price for it that he doesn’t think now will cost him what it’s going to cost him. And I think he will regret having done it.”
Well, only if he is made to pay a price. He won’t regret it if the worst he gets back is strong words and some sanctions. Sanctions are a way of life in Russia. Its rulers in Moscow are accustomed to inflicting scarcities on the people of Russia. It is what tyrants like Putin do.
But what if sanctions are “effective?”
In that case, Putin could cease and desist. Back off and go return to his day job as an unelected strongman. But retreating would probably whet the appetites of his domestic enemies. Strongmen can’t afford to look weak.
Ukraine is a long way from, say, Kansas. And while most Americans undoubtedly would like to see Putin back down and Ukraine preserve its independence and sovereignty, one does wonder if they would support sending troops to let Putin know that we expect him to mind his manners.
Statecraft – and money – might persuade Putin to back down. Biden and his team might come up with a package of incentives. Money. Trade deals. Whatever. But our European allies might not be … well, reliable and staunch. According to a Reuters report yesterday, “German Chancellor Olaf Scholz turned down an invite at short notice from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine crisis.”
From the German point of view, Russia is not a monster to be destroyed but a supplier – especially of natural gas – that must not be.
So it will be the old debate, again. Will the U.S. be the “world’s policeman,” or will it refrain from looking for monsters to destroy?
Geoffrey Norman is a former editor of Esquire magazine and is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and National Review. He has authored more than 15 books and remains active shaping public policy discussions. He lives in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.